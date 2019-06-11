App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2019 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Super six: These stocks have outperformed Sensex every month in 2019

There are only 13 BSE500 stocks that have delivered positive returns every month in 2019

Kshitij Anand @kshanand
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sensex has surged around 10 percent so far in 2019, giving positive returns every month from January to May. In the period, it has also hit 40,000, creating record highs.

But there are just six stocks in the BSE500 universe that have outperformed the index in every month in 2019.

These stocks beat Sensex returns month-on-month, returning more than Sensex from January to May, according to AceEquity data. They include Titan Company, P&G Health, DCB Bank, UPL, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and ICICI Bank.

Close

Table: Six BSE500 stocks that have beat Sensex every month in 2019.

related news

sensex-stocks

Similarly, there are only 13 BSE500 stocks including six stocks mentioned above that have delivered positive returns every month in 2019. They include Varun Beverages, Maharashtra Scooters, Kajaria Ceramics, JK Lakshmi Cement, IGL, SRF and Info Edge, among others.

Table: 13 BSE500 stocks that have given positive returns each month from January to May in 2019.

untitled

The low number of stocks giving positive returns consistently reflects that despite the broader markets gaining momentum recently due to comparatively lower valuations, the performance has not been remarkable.

The valuations of broader market stocks came down in the last 18 month period. For example, over the last 12 months, the midcap index fell 5 percent compared to Nifty or Sensex that rose about 11 percent.

Compare this to the long-term trend and midcaps emerge as winners. In the last five years, midcap index has outperformed largecap index by 12 percent.

“The midcap cycle of underperformance usually goes on for two to two-and-a-half years. So far we are a one-and-a-half year into a downturn for midcaps,” Rohit Srivastava, Fund Manager - PMS, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas told Moneycontrol.

“The worst may not be over for the segment. The NBFC crisis is only adding fuel to the fire in an already beaten down midcap segment,” he said.

But, there is certainly value in select stocks. After the recent sell-off seen in 2019, some of the stocks are available at attractive valuations.

“The broader indices have witnessed some respite in the recent months led by improved domestic sentiments and value buying witnessed in select pockets,” Jayant Manglik, President - Retail Distributor, Religare Broking Ltd told Moneycontrol.

“The recent consumption slowdown has raised concerns over the growth prospects of many mid and small-cap companies. But, we do not expect a broad-based rally (as witnessed in 2017), but select companies with improved financial performance, strong growth prospects and sound management would outperform,” he said.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jun 11, 2019 10:27 am

tags #Market Edge

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.