Stocks open slightly higher on Wall Street, led by health

Source: Reuters

Stocks are edging higher in early trading on Wall Street Wednesday and health care companies were leading the way for the second day in a row.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% in the early going, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were each up about 0.1%.

Abbott Laboratories, Biogen and Anthem rose after reporting quarterly results that beat analysts’ expectations.

Netflix fell 2.3% after forecasting earnings for its current quarter that were below analysts’ estimates.

European and Asian markets were mixed, and crude oil prices fell about 1%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury edged up to 1.64%.