Stocks open mixed on Wall Street ahead of Fed, jobs news

Source: Reuters

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of more news this week on the Federal Reserve and the jobs market.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% in the first few minutes of trading, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were little changed.

Small-company stocks were slightly lower after surging a day earlier.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.55%. Pfizer was up 1.3% after delivering a strong profit report.

Tesla fell 1% after its CEO Elon Musk tweeted that a deal to sell 100,000 cars to Hertz had not been signed yet.