MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Investmentor
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Intrazon 2.0 - India's Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stocks open mixed on Wall Street ahead of Fed, jobs news

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.55%. Pfizer was up 1.3% after delivering a strong profit report.

Associated Press
November 02, 2021 / 07:31 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Stocks are off to a mixed start on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of more news this week on the Federal Reserve and the jobs market.

The S&P 500 edged up 0.1% in the first few minutes of trading, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq were little changed.

Small-company stocks were slightly lower after surging a day earlier.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.55%. Pfizer was up 1.3% after delivering a strong profit report.

Tesla fell 1% after its CEO Elon Musk tweeted that a deal to sell 100,000 cars to Hertz had not been signed yet.
Associated Press
Tags: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Nov 2, 2021 07:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

Simply Save | Opted for the new tax regime? Know the nitty-gritties of filing tax returns this year

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.