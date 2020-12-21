Stocks open lower on Wall Street amid new coronavirus curbs

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street as concern grows about new travel restrictions on the United Kingdom because of a new strain of coronavirus that could spread more rapidly.

The S&P 500 gave up 0.9 percent in the first few minutes of trading Monday, putting the benchmark index on track to fall for a second day after setting its record high on Thursday.

The declines came despite approval in Congress over the weekend of a long-awaited stimulus package for the economy.

Energy stocks fell along with crude oil prices. Banks were in the green after getting permission to resume stock buybacks.