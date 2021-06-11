Stocks open higher, S&P 500 heads for a 3rd weekly gain

Stocks are opening solidly higher on Wall Street Friday, keeping the S&P 500 on track for its third weekly gain in a row.

The benchmark index was up 0.1%. Banks and industrial companies were doing the best in the early going, while health care companies were lagging behind.

Dave & Buster’s jumped 7.6% after reporting much better quarterly results than analysts were expecting, the latest encouraging signal that the economy is continuing to reopen.

European markets were broadly higher and Asian markets ended mostly higher. Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged up to 1.46%.