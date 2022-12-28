 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Stocks fall broadly on Wall Street; Southwest losses mount

Associated Press
Dec 28, 2022 / 11:01 PM IST

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 11:48 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 187 points, or 0.6%, to 33,049 and the Nasdaq fell 1.1%.

Wall Street, New York City (File/Reuters)

Stocks fell broadly in midday trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors count down to the end of the worst year for the S&P 500 since 2008.

Bond yields were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.88% from 3.85% Tuesday. The yield on the two-year Treasury fell to 4.37% from 4.38% late Tuesday.

The benchmark S&P 500 is headed for a 20% drop in 2022, while the Dow is on pace for a 9% drop, even as profits and margins for the S&P 500 have hit record heights this year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is doing much worse and is on pace to plunge 34%.

Investors are in the middle of a mostly quiet and holiday-shortened week. Markets were closed on Monday for the observed Christmas holiday and there are no major economic reports expected this week. Every major index is on track for sharp losses this year.

A report from the National Association of Realtors showed that the housing market continued cooling amid high prices and steeper interest. Pending home sales fell 4% in November.