Stocks open higher on Wall Street after 3 straight losses

Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street following three straight days of losses.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% in the first few minutes of trading Friday.

Small-company stocks rose far more than the rest of the market, as they have done since the beginning of the year.

Those companies would benefit the most from a pickup in the economy. In another sign that investors were anticipating economic growth and potentially higher inflation, Treasury yields continued to march higher.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which is used to set mortgage rates, rose to 1.31%, though that’s still low by historical standards.