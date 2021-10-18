Stocks open broadly lower as Wall Street's momentum slows

Source: Reuters

Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Monday as the market’s momentum slows following its best week since July.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.5% in the first few minutes of trading and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.6%.

Technology and health care companies were leading the way lower, while energy companies bucked the downward trend and moved higher.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil was up 1.5% to $83.50 a barrel. It has soared more than 70% so far this year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.61%. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mixed.