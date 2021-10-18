MARKET NEWS

Stocks open broadly lower as Wall Street's momentum slows

Technology and health care companies were leading the way lower, while energy companies bucked the downward trend and moved higher.

October 18, 2021 / 07:33 PM IST
Stocks are opening lower on Wall Street Monday as the market’s momentum slows following its best week since July.

The S&P 500 index fell 0.5% in the first few minutes of trading and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gave back 0.6%.

Technology and health care companies were leading the way lower, while energy companies bucked the downward trend and moved higher.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil was up 1.5% to $83.50 a barrel. It has soared more than 70% so far this year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.61%. European markets were lower and Asian markets closed mixed.
