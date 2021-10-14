MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street, adding to gains

The S&P 500 added 0.9% early Thursday, putting the benchmark index into the green for the week.

Associated Press
October 14, 2021 / 07:26 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Source: Reuters

Stocks are moving broadly higher in early trading on Wall Street as the market builds momentum a day after breaking a three-day losing streak.

The S&P 500 added 0.9% early Thursday, putting the benchmark index into the green for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1%. Health care stocks were putting up some of the best gains, led by a 5.6% jump in UnitedHealth Group.

The leading health insurer reported earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Crude oil prices were modestly higher, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell slightly to 1.54%.
Associated Press
Tags: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Oct 14, 2021 07:26 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.