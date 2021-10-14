Stocks open broadly higher on Wall Street, adding to gains

Source: Reuters

Stocks are moving broadly higher in early trading on Wall Street as the market builds momentum a day after breaking a three-day losing streak.

The S&P 500 added 0.9% early Thursday, putting the benchmark index into the green for the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 0.9%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 1%. Health care stocks were putting up some of the best gains, led by a 5.6% jump in UnitedHealth Group.

The leading health insurer reported earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Crude oil prices were modestly higher, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell slightly to 1.54%.