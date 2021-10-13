MARKET NEWS

English
Stocks inch mostly higher on Wall Street in early trading

Delta Air Lines fell 3.4% despite reporting higher earnings as the airline warned that higher fuel and labor costs could affect its profitability going forward.

Associated Press
October 13, 2021 / 07:36 PM IST
Stocks are inching higher in early trading on Wall Street led by strength in several Big Tech companies.

The S&P 500 was up 0.3% in the early going Wednesday. The benchmark index is coming off a three-day losing streak.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 1.55% even after the government reported another jump in consumer prices last month.
Tags: #Business #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #Nasdaq Composite #S&P 500 #World News
first published: Oct 13, 2021 07:36 pm

