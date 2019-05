Stocks in the news: Zee Entertainment, Manpasand, Bata, NCC, Future Retail, PNC Infratech, Coffee Day

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on May 24: More than 280 companies will release their March quarter earnings report on Monday.

NTPC Q4: Profit up 48.7 percent at Rs 4,350.2 crore versus Rs 2,925.6 crore; revenue down 8 percent at Rs 21,222.4 crore versus Rs 23,100.3 crore (YoY).

Suven Life Sciences Q4: Profit up 8.6 percent at Rs 67.9 crore versus Rs 62.5 crore; revenue up 18.5 percent at Rs 253.3 crore versus Rs 213.7 crore (YoY).

BEML Q4: Profit up 3.5 percent at Rs 229.7 crore versus Rs 222 crore; revenue up 9.3 percent at Rs 1,368.5 crore versus Rs 1,252.6 crore (YoY).

Divis Lab Q4: Profit up 10.6 percent at Rs 289.3 crore versus Rs 261.6 crore; revenue up 15.5 percent at Rs 1,256.4 crore versus Rs 1,087.9 crore (YoY).

India Cements Q4: Profit up 24.4 percent at Rs 43.8 crore versus Rs 35.2 crore; revenue up 11.9 percent at Rs 1,564 crore versus Rs 1,397.8 crore (YoY).

Narayana Hrudayalaya Q4: Consolidated profit at Rs 37 crore versus Rs 9.8 crore; consolidated revenue up 18.3 percent at Rs 765.2 crore versus Rs 646.7 crore (YoY).

Indraprastha Gas Q4: Profit up 14 percent at Rs 225.5 crore versus Rs 198 crore; revenue up 2.2 percent at Rs 1,543.5 crore versus Rs 1,510.3 crore (QoQ).

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Q4: Profit down 31.7 percent at Rs 65.6 crore versus Rs 96 crore; revenue up 4.7 percent at Rs 2,360.6 crore versus Rs 2,253.7 crore (YoY)

Dixon Technologies Q4: Consolidated profit up 17.9 percent at Rs 16.5 crore versus Rs 14 crore; revenue up 43.6 percent at Rs 858.2 crore versus Rs 597.8 crore (YoY).

IDFC Q4: Loss at Rs 25.9 crore versus profit of Rs 31.3 crore; revenue at Rs 1.5 crore versus Rs 41.8 crore (YoY).

Dish TV Q4: Loss at Rs 1,361.3 crore versus profit of Rs 118 crore (One-time loss at Rs 1,562.5 crore on account of impairment charges); revenue down 8.7 percent at Rs 1,398.8 crore versus Rs 1,532.4 crore (YoY).

Birlasoft Q4: Consolidated profit up 1.5 percent at Rs 66 crore versus Rs 65 crore (one-time gain at Rs 17.5 crore); consolidated revenue up 40 percent at Rs 788.2 crore versus Rs 563.6 crore (QoQ).

Coffee Day Enterprises Q4: Profit down 17 percent at Rs 28.8 crore versus Rs 34.7 crore; revenue up 17 percent at Rs 1,322.2 crore versus Rs 1,130.3 crore (YoY).

NCC Q4: Profit up 69.8 percent at Rs 174.4 crore versus Rs 103 crore; revenue up 41.5 percent at Rs 3,388.9 crore versus Rs 2,394.8 crore (YoY).

Bata India Q4: Profit up 69.3 percent at Rs 88.2 crore versus Rs 52.1 crore; revenue up 7.4 percent at Rs 679.3 crore versus Rs 632.3 crore (YoY).

Page Industries Q4: Profit down 20.4 percent at Rs 75 crore versus Rs 94.2 crore; revenue down 0.1 percent at Rs 607.8 crore versus Rs 608.4 crore (YoY).

Grasim Industries Q4: Standalone profit up 20.9 percent at Rs 451.2 crore versus Rs 373.1 crore; standalone revenue up 16.1 percent at Rs 5,352.3 crore versus Rs 4,611.7 crore (YoY).

PNC Infratech Q4: Profit up 25.5 percent at Rs 139.9 crore versus Rs 111.5 crore; revenue up 41.8 percent at Rs 1,075.7 crore versus Rs 758.8 crore (YoY).

Future Retail Q4: Profit at Rs 203 crore versus loss of Rs 463.6 crore; revenue up 18 percent at Rs 5,396.6 crore versus Rs 4,574.6 crore (YoY).

NIIT Q4: Consolidated profit up 17.3 percent at Rs 23 crore versus Rs 19.6 crore; consolidated revenue up 7.6 percent at Rs 239.7 crore versus Rs 222.8 crore (YoY)

NIIT Tech: Promoter Hulst BV created pledge on 32.38 percent stake on May 17.

Manpasand Beverages: Top management arrested in fake invoice GST fraud.

