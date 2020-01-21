Stocks in the news: Zee Entertainment, IDBI Bank, NBCC, Just Dial, HFCL, Bharti Airtel

Date: September 17 | Extent of loss: 642 points (1.73 percent)| Reason: Concerns over depreciating rupee, and rising geopolitical tensions, which was mainly the threat of retaliation over the attacks on Saudi oil facilities. (Image: Moneycontrol)

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Results: Zee Entertainment, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, HDFC Asset Management Company, Havells India, Tejas Networks, Syschem India, Polycab India, Newgen Software Technologies, IndiaMART InterMESH, Gujarat Investa and Granules India are among the companies that will release their December quarter numbers on January 21.

Indian Overseas Bank: The board of the lender will meet on January 21 to consider and approve the preferential issue of shares.

NBCC: Company will provide consultancy for a project worth Rs 720 cr to Central Coalfield.

KEI Industries: Q3 profit jumped 50.4 percent to Rs 72.5 cr, revenue grew 20.8 percent to Rs 1,314.2 cr YoY.

IDBI Bank: Bank sold 17.90 lakh shares (0.36 percent equity) of National Stock Exchange.

SREI Infra: Board will consider raising up to Rs 3,000 cr on February 14.

Just Dial: The company posted a 5.8 percent increase in consolidated profit at Rs 60.68 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019.

Bharti Airtel: Bharti Airtel and Google Cloud announced a partnership to serve small and medium businesses with digital solutions.

HFCL: The company posted a consolidated profit of Rs 45.34 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2019.

NMDC: The company announced a hike of up to Rs 400 per tonne in the prices of lump ore and fines, marking the second increase in rates within a month.

Bank of Maharashtra: The bank reported a net profit of Rs 135 crore in the quarter ended December against a net loss of Rs 3,764 crore in the year-ago period. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the lender had reported a net profit of Rs 115 crore.

South Indian Bank: The lender said it is planning to raise Rs 500 crore from bonds to fund business expansion.

Balrampur Chini Mills: The company said an explosion has occurred in a CO2 tanker at incineration plant which damaged the pipelines/ pumps at one unit of the company.

ICICI Securities: ICICI Securities reported a 36 percent rise in consolidated profit to Rs 137 crore for Q3FY20. Total income rose to Rs 422.12 crore, compared with Rs 404.7 crore a year ago.

Airline stocks could be in focus after aviation regulator DGCA on January 20 said domestic air passenger traffic grew to 14.41 crore in 2019, an increase of just 3.74 percent compared to 2018.