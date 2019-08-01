Stocks in the news: Zee Entertainment, Eicher Motors, Wipro, Ashok Leyland, IndiaMart

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on August 1: Bharti Airtel, Tata Power Company, Marico, Godrej Consumer Products, Elgi Rubber Company, Ginni Filaments, JK Tyre & Industries, Ceat, JSW Holdings, Cera Sanitaryware, International Paper APPM, Ganesha Ecosphere, Prestige Estates Projects, Varun Beverages, KRBL, Adlabs Entertainment, Aavas Financiers, Dynemic Products, 21st Century Management Services, Hindustan Construction Company, Dalmia Bharat, OnMobile Global, Mahindra Logistics, Welspun Enterprises, Orient Paper & Industries, PTC India Financial Services, Hikal, Thangamayil Jewellery, LGB Forge, Magma Fincorp, GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare, ICRA, AXISCADES Engineering, Raymond

Eicher Motors Q1: Profit falls 21.6 percent to Rs 451.8 crore versus Rs 576.2 crore, revenue dips 6 percent to Rs 2,381.9 crore versus Rs 2,534.4 crore YoY.

UPL Q1: Consolidated profit at Rs 178 crore against Rs 510 crore, revenue at Rs 7,906 crore against Rs 4,134 crore YoY. (numbers are not comparable due to Arysta acquisition).

CONCOR Q1: Consolidated net profit down 8.2% at Rs 226 crore against Rs 246 crore, revenue was up 3.6% at Rs 1,654.8 crore against Rs 1,597.2 crore, YoY

Ajanta Pharma Q1: Consolidated net profit down 18% at Rs 124 crore against Rs 150.8 crore, revenue up 23.5% at Rs 545.7 crore against Rs 441.9 crore, YoY

Jagran Prakashan Q1: Consolidated profit falls 25.6 percent to Rs 658 crore versus Rs 883.5 crore, revenue dips 3.2 percent to Rs 5,882 crore versus Rs 6,074.6 crore YoY.

Tata Global Beverage Q1: Consolidated profit increases 11.6 percent to Rs 149.1 crore versus Rs 133.6 crore, revenue rises 5.2 percent to Rs 1,897.1 crore versus Rs 1,802.6 crore YoY.

HCL Infosystems Q1: Consolidated loss at Rs 40 crore against loss of Rs 28.60 crore, revenue falls to Rs 680.87 crore versus Rs 1,128.52 crore YoY.

Ajanta Pharma Q1: Consolidated profit rises to Rs 114.63 crore versus Rs 105.79 crore, revenue jumps to Rs 611.94 crore versus Rs 510.99 crore YoY, but standalone profit falls to Rs 123.60 crore versus Rs 150.82 crore, revenue rises to Rs 545.74 crore versus Rs 442 crore YoY.

MAS Financial Services Q1: Consolidated profit rises to Rs 41.8 crore versus Rs 31.33 crore, revenue rises to Rs 168.89 crore versus Rs 126.63 crore YoY. Assets under management increased by 29.22 percent to Rs Rs 5,578.21 crore against Rs 4,317 crore YoY.

Star Cement Q1: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 83.88 crore versus Rs 90.3 crore, revenue dips to Rs 460.85 crore versus Rs 517.9 crore YoY.

Indiabulls Ventures Q1: Profit jumps to Rs 109.78 crore versus Rs 87.72 crore, revenue climbs to Rs 710.3 crore versus Rs 349.2 crore YoY.

Munjal Showa Q1: Profit falls to Rs 15.7 crore versus Rs 17.35 crore, revenue dips to Rs 388 crore versus Rs 442.4 crore YoY.

Zee Media Corporation Q1: Profit falls 52.9 percent to Rs 26.1 crore versus Rs 55.4 crore, revenue rises 29.7 percent to Rs 200.6 crore versus Rs 154.7 crore YoY.

IndiaMart InterMesh Q1: Consolidated profit at Rs 32.4 crore against loss at Rs 56.4 crore, revenue jumps to Rs 147.3 crore versus Rs 113.3 crore YoY.

Trent Q1: Consolidated profit rises to Rs 37.57 crore versus Rs 35.87 crore, revenue jumps to Rs 799.88 crore versus Rs 614.82 crore YoY.

CreditAccess Grameen Q1: Profit increases to Rs 95.83 crore versus Rs 72.22 crore, revenue rises to Rs 375.80 crore versus Rs 285.76 crore YoY.

Ashok Leyland Q1: Consolidated profit slips 40.7 percent to Rs 275 crore versus Rs 463.8 crore, revenue dips 7.5 percent to Rs 6,514.7 crore versus Rs 7,044 crore YoY.

Indiabulls Venture has executed the business transfer agreement with Indiabulls Securities foe slump sale of the Stock Broking business of the company

PNB: Bank to cut MCLR by 10 bps across tenures from August 1.

Wipro: Company received final comments on share buyback from SEBI on July 30. Buyback of shares to open on August 14 and close on August 28.

Reliance Capital has fully repaid its commercial papers (CP) on the due dates and the CP outstanding stands at zero from the peak outstanding amount of approximately Rs 3,500 crore

HDFC reduces retail prime lending rate by 10 bps w.e.f August 1

Unichem Labs: US FDA issued 4 observations to company's Goa formulation unit but there was no repeat observations.

Bosch to suspend all manufacturing operation at company's Bidadi plant from August 1-3, 2019

GMR Infrastructure: Company will consider raising up to Rs 27,300 crore via equity, debt.

Mindtree: Company joined Hyperledger to accelerate blockchain development.

Bharat Electronics - Government sold 7.04 crore shares through off market to the AMC.

Zee Entertainment: Invesco Oppenheimer Developing Markets Fund agreed to buy up to an 11 percent stake in company from its promoters, for a total consideration value of up to Rs 4,224 crore.

ONGC has invoked bank guarantees and consequently proceeds of Rs 142.19 crore has been remitted to ONGC by Axis Bank

M ercator Oil & Gas (MOGL) has already invoked arbitration with ONGC and will be claiming this amount from ONGC in arbitration

Bulk deals