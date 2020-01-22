Stocks in the news: Zee Ent, HDFC AMC, IndiaMart, Glenmark Pharma, Tejas Neworks, Polycab

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results on January 22: Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, SBI Life Insurance, RBL Bank, Agro Tech Foods, KPR Mill, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, Hi-Tech Pipes, AU Small Finance Bank, Creditaccess Grameen, AXISCADES Engineering, Supreme Petrochem, Sharda Cropchem, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, RS Software, Syngene International, Genus Power Infrastructures, VST Industries, CEAT, Cigniti Technologies, Gateway Distriparks, Rane Engine Valve, Supreme Petrochem, Eimco Elecon, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Raymond, IIFL Wealth Management, Tata Communications, Hindustan Media Ventures

Zee Entertainment: Q3 profit dips 37.9 percent to Rs 349.4 crore, revenue falls 5.5 percent to Rs 2,048.7 crore YoY.

Glenmark Pharma: Board approved sale of India and Nepal gynecology operations for Rs 115 crore.

HDFC AMC: Q3 profit jumps 45 percent to Rs 352.55 crore, revenue rises 10 percent to Rs 524.73 crore YoY.

Polycab India: Q3 consolidated profit rises 14.4 percent to Rs 221 crore, revenue jumps 23.8 percent to Rs 2,507 crore YoY.

Hatsun Agro: Q3 consolidated profit surges 50 percent to Rs 28 crore, revenue increases 16.1 percent to Rs 1,340.2 crore YoY.

Havells: Q3 consolidated profit rises 7.4 percent to Rs 201.2 crore, revenue dips 9.9 percent to Rs 2,273.3 crore YoY.

Snowman Logistics: Q3 loss at Rs 3.4 crore against profit at Rs 2.35 crore, revenue dips to Rs 58.76 crore versus Rs 59.33 crore YoY.

IndiaMart InterMesh: Q3 consolidated profit jumps 123.83 percent to Rs 62 crore, revenue surges 23.4 percent to Rs 164.9 crore YoY.

Tejas Networks: Q3 consolidated loss at Rs 112 crore versus profit of Rs 32.8 crore, revenue falls sharply to Rs 86.7 crore versus Rs 184.3 crore YoY.

Sasken Technologies: Q3 profit rises 3.1 percent to Rs 23.4 crore, revenue dips 5.3 percent to Rs 119 crore QoQ.

Mayur Uniquoters: Company announced the commencement of commercial operation at PU plant in Morena.

ZF Steering Gear India: Pithampur plant started commercial production.

OnMobile Global: Branch of the company in United Kingdom has been dissolved.

Indian Card Clothing Company: Pimpri plant in Pune suddenly caught fire on January 20, 2020, which has been non-operational since last year.

Allahabad Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on January 24 to consider a proposal for raising equity capital of the bank by an amount aggregating upto Rs 2,153 crore through preferential allotment to the Government of India.

Gati board approved the allotment of 1.33 crore shares to Allcargo Logistics on preferential basis

Vodafone India - An application filed for modification of the supplemental order was mentioned before the Hon'ble Supreme Court

HCL Tech launches a dedicated microsoft business unit

Piramal Enterprises' rights issue closed for subscription

Biocon received the subscription money aggregating to Rs 536.25 crore from Activ Pine LLP (an affiliate of True North Fund VI LLP)

Themis Medicare started receiving orders for supply of Feracrylum 1% Gel 15 gms To be included in first aid kit and is likely to receive similar such orders in future

Indian Overseas Bank - Meeting of Committee of Directors will be held on January 27 to consider the fixation of price of per equity share to be issued to GOI on preferential basis for an amount aggregating Rs 4,360 crore

Dredging Corp - LIC sold 2.053% stake in the company for Rs 28 crore in open market - CNBC-TV18

ZF Steering Gear - Pithampur plant started commercial production

Axis Bank files insolvency plea against RPower arm - PTI

Bulk deals