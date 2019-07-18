Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, Wipro, Mindtree, Firstsource, Punjab & Sind Bank, DFM Foods

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on July 18: ACC, Cyient, GKW, Sanco Industries, DB Corp, Uttam Galva Steels, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Hatsun Agro Product, Sterlite Technologies, 8K Miles Software Services, Rallis India, Colgate Palmolive (India), Sasken Technologies, Trident, Pioneer Distilleries, InfoBeans Technologies

Wipro Q1: IT services rupee revenue down 1.6 percent to Rs 14,351.4 crore, dollar revenue degrew 1.3 percent to $2,038.8 million QoQ. Company expects Q2 IT services dollar revenue in the range of $2,039-2,080 million, a growth of 0-2 percent over Q4FY19.

Yes Bank Q1: Profit falls 91 percent to Rs 113.8 crore, net interest income grows 2.8 percent to Rs 2,281 crore YoY; net NPA increases to 2.91 percent versus 1.86 percent and gross NPA rises to 5.01 percent versus 3.22 percent QoQ.

Mindtree Q1: Profit plunges 53.3 percent to Rs 92.7 crore, rupee revenue slips 0.3 percent to Rs 1,834.2 crore, dollar revenue grows 0.8 percent to $264.2 million QoQ.

Mindtree: Company appointed Anilkumar Manibhai Naik as the Non-Executive Chairman.

Punjab & Sind Bank: Fraud of Rs 238 crore by Bhushan Power is being reported to RBI.

NMDC: Karnataka High Court allows plea for Donimalai mining operations and set aside order on Donimalai royalty pay to Karnataka.

Axis Bank: Sanjiv Misra has ceased to be the non-executive (part-time} chairman and Rakesh Makhija to assume charge as non-executive (part-time) chairman.

Suzlon Energy: Company is working on holistic solution for outstanding debt and continues to be in discussion with stakeholders w.r.t debt including bonds.

Firstsource Solutions: Vipul Khanna to be MD, CEO.

JSW Energy: Lien on 1.06 percent promoter stake released on July 9.

Oil India: Company emerged as the biggest winner of oil & gas blocks under Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) rounds II & III by winning 12 blocks out of 32 blocks for which bids were submitted by leading Operators.

Mcleod Russel: 20,44,670 shares of company held by Williamson Financial Services have been invoked by Vistra ITCL (India) [Trustee for the joint lenders namely - IL&FS Financial Services, IL&FS Infrastructure Debt Fund, Aditya Birla Finance] on July 8.

Newgen Software Technologies: Company secured patent for automated quality and usability assessment of scanned documents.

S Chand and Company: CARE reaffirmed its rating on long term bank facilities at A with stable outlook.

DFM Foods Q1: Profit jumps to Rs 7.63 crore versus Rs 5.01 crore; revenue rises to Rs 127.72 crore versus Rs 98.69 crore YoY.

