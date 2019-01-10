Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, TCS, Vakrangee, Delta Corp, Ashok Leyland, Adani Enterprises

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results Today: TCS, Bandhan Bank, Goa Carbon, Flexituff Ventures International.

Adani Enterprises: Government of Andhra Pradesh signs MoU with Adani Group to build Data Center Parks up to 5 GW capacities in and around Visakhapatnam over the next 20 years.

Delta Corp: Board fixed January 21 as record date for ascertaining entitlement for the payment of interim dividend.

Delta Corp Q3: Profit rises to at Rs 50.53 crore versus Rs 44.74 crore; revenue increases to Rs 205.81 crore versus Rs 162.17 crore YoY, driven by gaming operations.

Dilip Buildcon: Subsidiary DBL Anandapuram Anakapalli Highways Private Limited received the financial closure from the National Highways Authority of India for six laning of Anandapurdm-PenduthiAnakapalli section of NH-5 (new NH-16) in Andhra Pradesh under Bahratmala Pariyojana on Hybrid Annuity Mode.

Dilip Buildcon - CRISIL downgraded rating for long ter mbank facilities from CRISIL A+/Stable to CRISIL A/Stable

Short term reaffirmed at CRISIL A1

Yes Bank: Board finalised names of potential candidates for the position of MD & CEO and will submit an application to the Reserve Bank of India on January 10, seeking approval for the appoinbnent of the new MD & CEO.

Puravankara: ICRA has maintained the previous rating and assigned a long-term rating of BBB+ (stable) and short term rating of A2 for an enhanced amount of Rs 3,000 crore bank facilities of Puravankara.

Polyplex Corporation: CARE reaffirmed rating for long term bank facilities aggregating to Rs 357 crore (enhanced from Rs 196.36 crore) as A+/Stable and rating for short term bank facilities aggregating to Rs 48 crore (enhanced from Rs 42 crore) as A1+.

AGC Networks: Subsidiary completed the acquisition of Black Box Corporation, a leading digital solutions provider in the US.

Pfizer clarified that news item, Pfizer to stop manufacturing operations in Chennai, Aurangabad units, does not relate to Pfizer, India

NRB Industrial Bearings: Board approved the allotment of 50,00,000 cumulative, redeemable, non-convertible preference shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 5 crore on private placement basis to Devesh Singh Sahney, Chairman, Managing Director and Promoter of the company.

Majesco: Due to the federal government shutdown company has changed its record date for its previously announced rights offering from January 7 to January 29 and its expiration date from January 28 to February 19.

Ashok Leyland: Company bags orders for 2580 buses from state transports, buses to be delivered before March 2019.

Ashok Leyland: Company acquired additional 5,00,010 shares (constituting 12.50 percent in the paid-up share capital of Ashley Aviation Limited. Consequent to the said acquisition, the company's shareholding in Ashley Aviation Limited stands increased to 88.75 percent.

Bajaj Finance issued 14950 secured redeemable non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 1495 crore

Vijaya Bank revised MCRL w.e.f. January 10

Indian Overseas Bank increased MCLR by 0.05% across all tenors w.e.f. January 10

Tata Steel BSL: Board approved (a) issuance of non-convertible redeemable preference shares an amount upto Rs 12,000 crore and/or (b) Issuance of non-cumulative optionally convertible redeemable preference of up to Rs 12,000 crore on a private placement basis to Tata Steel.

Vakrangee: There were no irregularities in matters (which are resignation of Price Water House as statutory auditor of the company, abnormal trading in share price, Income Tax Assessment order & Tax Audit report of last five years, details regarding the bullion & jewellery business and shareholding structure) in the preliminary findings provided by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs during inspection.

HUDCO has achieved the level of loan sanctions of Rs 12,115.68 crore and loan releases of Rs 12,850.29 crore

Kamron Laboratories: Board passed the resolution increasing the investment limit of non-resident Indians upto 24 percent of the paid-up capital of the company.

Bulk Deals on January 9

IOL Chemical: Oregon Public Employees Retirement System bought 3,03,706 shares of the company at Rs 196.88 per share on the NSE.

Rolta India: Central Bank of India (Capital Market Service Branch) sold 16,97,862 shares of the company at Rs 8.6 per share on the NSE.

Shalimar Paints: Equity Intelligence India bought 3,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 67.17 per share while Atul Goel sold 3,35,967 shares at Rs 67.38 per share and Rajasthan Global Securities sold 2,55,334 shares at Rs 67.3 per share on the NSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers: Officials of the company will be attending the investor conference hosted by HDFC Securities on January 10 in Mumbai.

EPC Industrie: Board meeting is scheduled on January 30 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended on December 2018.

Alembic Pharma: Company will hold post results conference call on January 22.

Biocon: Board meeting is scheduled on January 24 to consider the unaudited financial results (both standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended December 2018.

Avenue Supermarts: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 12 to consider raising of funds by issuance of commercial paper.

Oriental Hotels: Board meeting is scheduled on January 23 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and period ended December 2018.

ITC: Board meeting is scheduled on January 23 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Shree Cement: Board meeting will be held on January 22 to consider standalone un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 2018 and payment of interim dividend for the year 2018-19.

Tata Coffee: Board meeting is scheduled on January 29 to consider the financial results for the third quarter and nine months period ended December 2018.

Raymond: Board meeting is scheduled on January 23 to consider the unaudited financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 2018.

Shreyas Shipping & Logistics: Board meeting is scheduled on February 7 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

Zim Laboratories: Meetings with investors/analyst is scheduled to be held on January 10 in Mumbai.

DHFL: Board meeting is scheduled on January 25 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the third quarter / nine months ended December 2018.

Hero MotoCorp: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 31 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Suzlon Energy: Company would be meeting certain investors / analysts in Mumbai on January 10.

5Paisa Capital: Board meeting is scheduled on January 16 to consider the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

HPCL: Company's officials will participate in a conference hosted by HDFC Securities at Mumbai on January 10.

TTK Healthcare: Board meeting is scheduled on January 30 to consider the unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended December 2018.

Bhageria Industries: Management team of the company will participate in a conference hosted by HDFC Securities at Mumbai on January 10, where the team will interact with various funds and institutional investors.

Ramco Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on January 29 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

GRP: Officials of the company will be meeting analyst and investors on January 10.

NOCIL: Company's officials will participate in a conference hosted by HDFC Securities at Mumbai on January 10.