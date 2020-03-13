Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, Escorts, BPCL, Indian Hotels, Tata Steel

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Yes Bank: SBI said Executive Committee Of Central Board approves purchase of 725 crore shares in Yes bank at Rs 10 per share.

Wipro: Company to co-develop solutions with SAP for retail and fashion industry.

Escorts: India Ratings revised company's outlook to stable from positive.

Jyothy Labs: Company announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share and appointed MR Jyothy as the Managing Director.

Cipla: Board approved payment of interim dividend of Rs 3 per share and one-time special dividend of Re 1 per share.

NLC India: Company allotted commercial papers of Rs 500 crore to UTI Liquid Cash Plan and Reliance Capital Trustee Company - A/c Nippon India Liquid Fund.

IIFL Finance: Company approved appointment of Sumit Bali as an Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer, Ralesh Raiak as Chief Financial officer.

Ceat: Company declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share.

Bharti Airtel to make indirect acquisition of 10 percent equity stake in Spectacom Global through wholly-owned subsidiary

Tasty Bite Eatables - ICRA retained its long term outstanding rating at ICRA A and short term outstanding rating at ICRA A1

Pearl Global Industries: Subsidiary at Bangladesh, Prudent Fashions is likely to commence commercial production from Q1 FY2020-21.

PNC Infratech: CARE reaffirmed credit rating on the bank facilities of subsidiary, MP Highways Private Limited.

Automotive Stampings & Assemblies: Company appointed Yogesh Jaju as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

CESC Ventures: Company executed a Share Subscription Agreement and Shareholders Agreement for acquiring a 8.49 percent shareholding in Peel-Works Private Limited.

BPCL: Company declared an interim dividend of Rs 16.50 per share.

Sterling Tools: Company approved investment in equity shares of Sterling Gtake E-mobility, the joint venture/subsidiary.

City Union Bank: Bank has inaugurated six new Branches at Bhilai, Rameswaram, Managalagiri, Auto Nagar, Morbi and Tadepalligudem.

Laurus Labs: Company announced interim dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

Sun Pharma: Board to consider share buyback on March 17.

Cyient declares second interim dfividend of Rs 9 per share for FY19-20

Alkem Labs gets USFDA nod for Dabigatran Etexilate Mesylate - CNBC-TV18

Bulk deals

