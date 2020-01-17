Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, RIL, TCS, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, HCL Tech, GMR Infra

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Results: Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Blue Dart Express, HCL Technologies, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, L&T Finance Holdings, L&T Technology Services, Aarnav Fashions, AMAL, Avantel, Banaras Beads, Investment & Precision Castings, QGO Finance, Radhe Developers and Trinity League India are among the companies that will release their December quarter earnings on January 17.

Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Supreme Court dismissed AGR review petitions filed by telecom firms.

Yes Bank: Moody’s placed the Bank's long-term foreign-currency issuer rating of B2 under review, with the direction uncertain.

South Indian Bank: Q3 profit grew 8 percent to Rs 90.5 crore, NII rose 15.8 percent to Rs 601.8 crore YoY; gross NPA up 4bps QoQ. Board approved raising Rs 500 crore via bonds.

Metropolis Healthcare: The company acquired 51 percent stake in Shraddha Diagnostic Centre in Gujarat for Rs 9.36 crore.

Hathway Cable: Q3 profit at Rs 68.2 cr versus a loss of Rs 55.8 crore, revenue rose 12.3 percent to Rs 450.8 crore YoY.

Adani Enterprises: CBI booked Adani Enterprises, 2 ex-NCCF officials for alleged irregularities in the coal supply contract.

Cyient: Q3 profit jumped 10.4 percent to Rs 107.6 crore, revenue fell 4.6 percent to Rs 1,105.9 crore QoQ.

Wipro: Wipro Ventures announced $150 million Fund-II to invest in emerging digital enterprise software leaders.

GMR Infrastructure: The Supreme Court of India lift suspension of the environment clearance on GMR Goa International Airport.

Tata Metaliks: The company's standalone revenue fell 5 percent YoY, but net profit rose 15.9 percent.

Rallis India: Consolidated net profit rose almost 3 percent YoY. Revenue rose 27.8 percent.

Unitech: The company clarified that it has not received any ED notice regarding the alleged siphoning of Rs 1,600 crore from the company’s promoters.

Dishman Carbogen approves buyback for an amount not exceeding Rs 72 crore

CEAT board will consider a proposal for issuance of listed/unlisted secured/unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures on private placement basis on January 22

Fortis Healthcare - At the request of the Escorts Heart Institute & Research Centre Limited (Subsidiary) - CARE Rating has withdrawn “CARE BBB- Under credit watch with developing implications for long term bank facilities

Music Broadcast to consider the proposal for the issue of bonus shares on January 27

CG Power - businesses of the company''s subsidiaries in Belgium have been severely affected due to paucity of funds and certain bank accounts have been blocked

HIL approves sale and transfer of the company's calcium silicate insulation products division operated under the brand 'HYSIL' to Calderys India Refractories through a slump sale

UCO Bank approves proposal for the issue of equity shares on preferential basis to Government of India against its capital Infusion of Rs 2,142 crore