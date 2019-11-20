Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, RIL, Bharti, Wipro, IRCTC, Birla Corp, Shree Cement, NBCC

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Yes Bank: Divergence in gross NPAs as of March 31, 2019 was at Rs 3,277 crore and divergence in net NPAs at Rs 2,299 crore. Bank intends to convene board meeting by end of November to finalise capital raising.

Jet Airways: Committee of Creditors may allow Synergy Group four weeks time to submit bid for Jet Airways - Banking Sources told CNBC-TV18.

NBCC wins order worth Rs 500 crore

Wipro: Company and University of Oulu signed MoU to collaborate on 5G/6G technologies.

Shree Cement: Company approved floor price for QIP at Rs 19,806.5 per share.

Siemens: July-September quarter profit rises 18.3% to Rs 333.9 crore, revenue increases 4.84% to Rs 4,147.4 crore YoY; full year profit jumps 22% to Rs 1,099.4 crore, revenue rises 7.6% to Rs 13,767.2 crore.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation: Concession Agreement signed between company and Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation for taking over the operations, marketing and day to day maintenance of Golden Chariot Train.

McNally Bharat Engineering: Two investors submitted binding term sheets to the lenders for the debt resolution of the company.

Birla Corporation: Company acquired 26 percent ownership in AMPSolar Clean Power Private Limited.

Bank of Baroda: RBI imposed a penalty of Rs 2.50 crore for non-compliance.

Reliance Capital - company's shareholding in Reliance General Insurance Company Ltd., transferred to IDBI Trustee Services upon invocation of pledge by the latter

Payment of the interest /principal obligations on non-convertible debenture due on November 18, 2019, is delayed

Alkyl Amines Chemicals: Company sold 29,77,996 equity shares representing 30.44 percent stake held in Diamines and Chemicals Limited.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio said it would take measures including appropriate increase in tariffs in next few weeks.

Reliance Industries: Reliance Jio added 69.8 lakh users in September versus addition of 84.4 lakh users (MoM).

Bharti Airtel: Company lost 23.8 lakh users in September versus loss of 5.6 lakh users (MoM).

Vodafone Idea: Company lost 25.7 lakh users in September versus loss of 49.6 lakh users (MoM).

Allahabad Bank - gets in-principle approval for proposed amalgamation of Allahabad Bank into Indian Bank

Bulk Deals on November 19