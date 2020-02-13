Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, PNC Infratech, BHEL, Ashok Leyland, KPI Global, GIC India

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results today: BPCL, Vodafone Idea, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Adani Transmission, Viceroy Hotels, HOEC, Polyplex Corporation, Lux Industries, Jaiprakash Associates, Sunflag Iron, Time Technoplast, GMDC, Cords Cable, Vadilal Industries, Sanghvi Movers, Kohinoor Foods, MM Forgings, Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri, Aksh Optifibre, Malu Paper Mills, Burnpur Cement, TNPL, Tera Software, Tantia Constructions, IFCI, Hindustan Aeronautics, Premier Explosives, PBA Infrastructure, Shreyas Shipping, GMR Infrastructure, Arshiya, Tilaknagar Industries, SJVN, Allcargo Logistics, Signet Industries, Deccan Cements, HIL, S Chand and Company, Mcleod Russel, MIRC Electronics, Autoline Industries, Future Retail, Godrej Industries, Winsome Yarns, Page Industries, Talbros Automotive, Igarashi Motors, Ruby Mills, Gillette India, Jindal Poly Films, Hindustan Copper, Tanla Solutions, Vardhman Textiles, ITDC, PC Jeweller, Dhanuka Agritech, Atul Auto, Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation, Marathon Nextgen Realty, Shree Renuka Sugars, Skipper, Vakrangee, Mukta Arts, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Lovable Lingerie, Mawana Sugars, Gujarat State Petronet, Asian Granito India, KNR Constructions, Phillips Carbon Black, Lincoln Pharmaceuticals, Suven Life Sciences, Arrow Greentech, Lemon Tree Hotels, Mercator, Deepak Fertilizers, Gujarat Industries Power Company.

IRCTC: Q3 profit jumps 179.66 percent to Rs 205.8 crore, revenue rises 64.59 percent to Rs 715.98 crore YoY.

Dish TV: Q3 loss at Rs 96.4 crore versus loss of Rs 198.6 crore, revenue dips 42.8 percent to Rs 867.8 crore YoY.

Finolex Industries: Q3 profit rises 23.4 percent to Rs 98.5 crore, revenue dips 7.6 percent to Rs 699.4 crore YoY.

Aarti Industries: Q3 consolidated profit increases 4.6 percent to Rs 139.8 crore, revenue declines 4.5 percent to Rs 1,218.5 crore YoY.

Ashok Leyland: Q3 profit falls 93 percent to Rs 27.7 crore, revenue dips 36.5 percent to Rs 4,015.6 crore YoY.

Torrent Power: Q3 profit rises 77 percent to Rs 419.4 crore, revenue declines 5.4 percent to Rs 3,079 crore YoY.

NBCC: Q3 profit slips 40.8 percent to Rs 49.5 crore, revenue falls 20.9 percent to Rs 1,930 crore YoY.

Pricol: Q3 loss at Rs 55.1 crore versus loss of Rs 13 crore, revenue dips 14.3 percent to Rs 286.13 crore YoY.

Balaji Telefilms: Q3 profit at Rs 13.8 crore versus loss of Rs 27.31 crore, revenue jumps 95.1 percent to Rs 187.9 crore YoY.

Future Lifestyle: Q3 profit falls 8.3 percent to Rs 59.2 crore, revenue rises 2.9 percent to Rs 1,742.2 crore YoY.

Nagarjuna Fertilizers: Q3 loss at Rs 112 crore versus loss of Rs 179.1 crore, revenue jumps 209.5 percent to Rs 450 crore YoY.

PNC Infratech: Company bags a hybrid annuity highway project worth Rs 2,052 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

BHEL signs MoU with with Joint Stock Company Rosoboronexport, Russia

Pricol has called off its JV with Pointer Telocation

RSWM withdraw the proposal of fund raising by way of Rights Issue

Aurobindo Pharma completed the acquisition of certain business assets of Profectus BioSciences

General Insurance Corporation of India obtained a license from Bank of Russia Federation for the commencement of reinsurance business

Welspun Corp closes step down non-operating company in the UAE with effect from February 11, 2020

KNR Constructions subsidiary received the appointed date from Karnataka State Highways Improvement Project

Yes Bank delay in submitting Q3 earnings. Bank received non-binding expressions of interest from several prominent investors

PI Industries approved the raising of funds through a QIP for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 2,000 crore

KPI Global bagged an order for executing solar power project of 810KW capacity under ''Captive Power Producer (CPP) category

Yes Bank: India Ratings cut long-term issuer rating to 'A-' from 'A', citing delayed fund raising.

