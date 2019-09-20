Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, PNB, Bharat Forge, Reliance Power, JSW Steel, Adani Transmission

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Yes Bank: Morgan Credits, part of the promoter group of the company, sold 2.3 percent shareholding In the bank.

DHFL: The company has got proposal from a developer to act as development managers in certain projects including

projects taken under slum rehabilitation scheme.

HDFC - Scheme of amalgamation between Gruh and Bandhan bank is now subject to approval of NCLT Kolkata

Andhra Bank: Bank unions call for strike from September 25-27 to oppose proposed mergers and strike will affect the functions of the bank.

Bharat Forge: The company has acquired a 50 percent stake in German company Refu Electronik GmbH for 11.35 million euro.

Reliance Power: Lenders invoked 2.85 percent stake in the company from May 2-September 9.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals: Board approved the scheme of amalgamation between the company and subsidiary Lincoln Parenteral Limited, subject to all requisite approval.

Morepen Laboratories: The company approved the issue and allotment up to 3.7 crore warrants for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 74 crore, convertible into 3.7 crore equity shares to promoter group entity(ies) on a preferential basis.

Adani Transmission: The company said it has acquired the entire stake in Bikaner-Khetri Transmission Ltd (BKTL).

Capital India Finance signs MOU with Union Bank of India for loan co-origination

IEX approved incorporating of WOS to undertake the business of developing a gas exchange for transacting, clearing and settling trades in various types of gas based contracts

initial investment upto Rs 10 crore

Godrej Consumer Products: The company has raised stakes from 90 percent to 95 percent in Godrej West Africa Holdings (GWAHL) and Mauritius & Darling Trading Company (DTCL). The cost for acquisition of the additional stake in GWAHL and DTCL is $13.80 million and $7 million, respectively.

Thyrocare Technologies board meeting on September 21 to consider the report of valuation of the WOS, Nueclear Healthcare (NHL), in the context of deciding whether to retain the Company's shareholding in NHL or dispose it of

JSW Steel to open an issue of securities. A meeting of a committee will be held on or after September 24, 2019, to consider and approve the pricing, tenure and other terms of the securities

Jindal Stainless allotted 80,12,940 equity shares to JSL, a promoter group entity, for a cash consideration on preferential basis

L&T Finance Holdings board to consider raising funds via proposed issue up to Rs 150 crore on September 24

Punjab National Bank to consider fund raising up to Rs 3,000 crore through additional Tier-I Basel-III compliant perpetual bonds in one or more tranches on September 26

Axis Bank sets floor price for QIP at Rs 661.50 per share. To consider and approve issue price for QIP on September 25

Reliance Home Finance - Brickwork Ratings (Brickwork) has downgraded the rating to D for company's long-term debt programme

NMDC revised prices of Lump Ore at Rs 2,700 per ton and Fines at Rs 2,460 per ton w.e.f. September 19

IHCL signs a Vivanta hotel in Manipal - PTI