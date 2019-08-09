Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, Nalco, Mahanagar Gas, Page Industries, Adani Transmission, Hexaware

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on August 9: GAIL (India), BPCL, Shree Cements, Hindalco Industries, Britannia Industries, Cadila Healthcare, Sobha, BHEL, Oil India, Reliance Communications, RattanIndia Power, NEL Holdings, PC Jeweller, TTK Healthcare, SH Kelkar, Marksans Pharma, Hercules Hoists, Arshiya, Jamna Auto Industries, Kakatiya Cement, IG Petrochemicals, Royal Orchid Hotels, TV Today, Amber Enterprises, Vivimed Labs, MRF, Future Consumer, Speciality Restaurants, NCC, HG Infra Engineering, Century Plyboards, Kanoria Chemicals

Results on August 9: ITD Cementation, Natco Pharma, PSP Projects, Tourism Finance Corporation of India, VIP Clothing, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Golden Tobacco, Tilaknagar Industries, Pfizer, Oswal Chemicals, Neogen Chemicals, Sun TV Network, Satin Creditcare, Subros, NHPC, NRB Bearing, Arvind Fashions, Uniphos Enterprises, Nitco, Shipping Corporation, Himatsingka Seide, Meghmani Organics, Gujarat Industries Power, Pokarna, Inox Wind, State Trading Corporation of India, SAIL, 63 Moons Technologies, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, VST Tillers, Balaji Telefilms, Varroc Engineering, Honeywell Automation

Coffee Day Enterprises: Company appointed Ernst & Young to probe statements in VG Siddhartha's letter and company's units' financials.

Yes Bank: QIP issue opened, floor price for issue fixed at Rs 87.9 per share. Bank is currently in the process of appointing new key officers, including CFO, COO.

NBCC Q1: Consolidated profit dips 38.4 percent to Rs 49 crore versus Rs 79.4 crore, revenue falls 16.3 percen to Rs 1,885.8 crore versus Rs 2,251.8 crore YoY.

Nalco: Company signed joint venture agreement with Mishra Dhatu Nigam for setting up aluminum alloys plan for manufacturing plates, sheets.

Tata Chemicals Q1: Consolidated profit rises 19.5 percent to Rs 313 crore versus Rs 261.6 crore, revenue increases 5.6 percent to Rs 2,896.9 crore versus Rs 2,744.4 crore YoY.

Mahanagar Gas Q1: Profit jumps 27.5 percent to Rs 170.2 crore versus Rs 133.5 crore, revenue increases 4.8 percent to Rs 831.2 crore versus Rs 793.2 crore QoQ.

Endurance Technologies Q1: Consolidated profit jumps 32.9 percent to Rs 165.6 crore versus Rs 124.6 crore, revenue rises 2.6 percent to Rs 1,909.2 crore versus Rs 1,860.4 crore YoY.

Page Industries Q1: Profit falls 11.1 percent to Rs 110.6 crore versus Rs 124.4 crore, revenue increases 2.4 percent to Rs 835 crore versus Rs 815.3 crore YoY.

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Q1: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 104.68 crore versus Rs 139.49 crore, revenue dips to Rs 2,372.35 crore versus Rs 2,476.70 crore YoY.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Q1: Profit falls to Rs 7.98 crore versus Rs 22.99 crore, revenue jumps to Rs 2,409.5 crore versus Rs 1,943.5 crore YoY.

Adani Transmission Q1: Profit rises to Rs 213.42 crore versus Rs 146.70 crore, revenue jumps to Rs 2,858.08 crore versus Rs 2,545.56 crore QoQ.

Hexaware Technologies June quarter: Consolidated profit rises to Rs 151.35 crore versus Rs 138.5 crore, revenue increases to Rs 1,308.3 crore versus Rs 1,264 crore QoQ.

Engineers India Q1: Profit jumps to Rs 125.7 crore versus Rs 89.5 crore, revenue climbs to Rs 742.66 crore versus Rs 582.8 crore YoY.

Clariant Chemicals Q1: Profit rises to Rs 11.27 crore versus Rs 9.64 crore, revenue increases to Rs 295.81 crore versus Rs 264.32 crore YoY.

DHFL: Company said payment obligations falling due in the near future may not be met on schedule, but it is committed to resolving issues related to liquidity crisis and making best efforts to work out a resolution plan.

Bodal Chemicals: Company acquired 80 percent stake in SEN-ER Boya Kimya Tekstil Sanayi VE Ticaret Ltd. STI. by entering share sale and transfer agreement.

Marico: Company will further invest in Revolutionary Fitness Private Limited and will increase stake in same to 37 percent.

HCL Technologies: UK subsidiary makes minority investment in OM Mobile Ventures (doing business as Kalido), headquartered in London.

Indostar Capital Finance: Company approved appointment of Amol Joshi as the CFO.

Alphageo (India): CRISIL revised long term credit rating to BBB+/Watch Developing, from BBB+/Stable.

Cochin Shipyard: Company launched two Ro Pax vessels designed and built for Inland Waterways Authority of India.

SBI: Term of office of Dinesh Kumar Khara, MD, extended by two years with immediate effect.

IDBI Bank: Bank to cut MCLR on most tenures by 5-15 bps from August 12.

Oriental Bank of Commerce: Bank to cut MCLR across tenures by 5-10 bps from August 10.

GMR Infrastructure: Board approves raising up to Rs 2,500 crore via equity, debt.

Wipro: Company partners with Camunda to offer workflow automation platform.

NBFC: The government is likely to come up with some relief measures on sectors like the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).

Marico will further invest in Revolutionary Fitness and will increase stake to 37 percent

Lakshmi Vilas Bank is working in close co-operation with Indiabulls Housing Finance to ensure all regulatory approvals are received at the earliest

8K Miles Software Services stated that company has entered into new projects

Jamna Auto Industries has made changes in production schedule at a1l its plants. The plants may not run or partially run on all working days in August, 2019.

Care Ratings has downgraded its rating on Long Term Bank Facilities and Non-Convertible Debentures rating of Vodafone Idea to CARE A from CARE A+, with negative outlook

Bulk deals

3 months at 289