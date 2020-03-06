Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, M&M, JSW Steel, Dr Reddy's Lab, Syndicate Bank, Pidilite, Lupin

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

M&M: February production down 56 percent to 25,643 units, sales down 43 percent to 30,083 units YoY.

Dr Reddy's Lab - USFDA issues Form 483 with 3 observations for API manufacturing plant at Miryalaguda, Telangana

Cyient appoints Karthikeyan Natarajan as President, COO

JSW Steel: Moody's has changed the outlook on the company's ratings to stable from positive; affirmed Ba2 ratings.

Yes Bank: SBI, LIC likely to pick up 24.5 percent stake each in the bank - CNBC-TV18 sources.

Yes Bank decided not to exercise call option for redemption of bonds due on March 5

Will continue to evaluate redemption or buyback of bonds

Pidilite: Company incorporates JV to carry on construction business using C-Techos Wall Tech.

Lupin: Company launched generic Vimovo tablets in the USA.

Sagar Cement - Cement production for February 2020 is down 7.9 percent at 2,07,860 MT and sales down 2.5 percent at 2,12,002 MT, YoY

ITD Cementation - CARE has reviewed the credit rating and removed the credit rating from 'credit watch with developing implications'' and ''Stable'' outlook reinstated to long term ratings

Force Motors February 2020 production stood at 1864 units, sales at 2000 units and exports at 117 units

Music Broadcast redeemed last outstanding NCDs of Rs 50 crores to become almost debt free

HCC default in loans stand at Rs 622.26 crore

Sudarshan Chemical clarified that all plants are fully compliant with all applicable environmental laws and regulations.

Ester Industries to expand its BOPET Film capacity

Syndicate Bank: Board approved share swap ratio for the merger with Canara Bank.

Union Bank: Board approved share exchange ratio for the merger with Andhra Bank & Corporation Bank. Approved share swap ratio at 325 shares of Union Bank for every 1,000 shares of Andhra Bank and at 330 shares of Union Bank for every 1,000 shares of Corporation Bank.

PNB: Board approved share exchange ratio for the merger with OBC and United Bank.

JSW Steel: ICRA revised the long-term credit rating of the company to AA-.

JSW Energy: Promoters created a pledge on 1.25 crore shares (0.75 percent equity) from February 27 to March 3.

Board meetings

The respective boards of Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Marico, Power Grid, A.k. Capital Services, Alphageo (India), Elgi Equipments, Great Eastern Shipping Company, Havells India, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals, Kirloskar Oil Engines and Nocil will meet on March 6 to consider and approve interim dividends.

Bulk deals