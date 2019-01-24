Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, InterGlobe, United Spirits, Hathway, Ujjivan, Bharat Financial

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on Thursday: Yes Bank, UltraTech Cement, Biocon, Hatsun Agro Product, Reliance Power, Edelweiss Financial Services, Sharda Cropchem, PNB Housing Finance, Sintex Industries, Colgate Palmolive (India), Bharat Bijlee, ICRA, Punjab Chemicals & Crop Protection, Zee Media Corporation, Sunteck Realty, Pudumjee Paper Products, Quess Corp, PVR, Jyothy Laboratories, Poddar Pigments, Amj Land Holdings, Onward Technologies, VST Industries, Pfizer, MphasiS, Newgen Software Technologies, Sterlite Technologies, NIIT, Kokuyo Camlin, NELCO, Mold-Tek Technologies, Sunflag Iron, Century Enka, KRBL, Jindal Saw, Tijaria Polypipes, Orient Green Power Company, Hexa Tradex, Supreme Industries, Kamdhenu

Bharti Infratel Q3: Profit rises to Rs 648.4 crore versus Rs 599.8 crore; revenue dips to Rs 3,640.2 crore versus Rs 3,668.3 crore QoQ.

MEP Infrastructure: NHAI has given January 21 as appointed date for the project of Construction of Eight Laning of existing Four Lane Vadape to Thane in Maharashtra to subsidiary MEP Longjian VTR Private Limited.

Tejas Networks Q3: Profit rises to Rs 32.84 crore versus Rs 30.14 crore; revenue falls to Rs 184.33 crore versus Rs 229.87 crore YoY.

Apollo Micro Systems: Company has bagged a supply order from Bharat Dynamics worth Rs 12.99 crore.

Reliance Communications Q3: Consolidated loss at Rs 238 crore versus profit Rs 1,141 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,070 crore versus Rs 977 crore QoQ.

Pidilite Industries Q3: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 219.5 crore versus Rs 239 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 1,848.3 crore versus Rs 1,542.9 crore YoY.

United Spirits Q3: Profit jumps to Rs 192.4 crore versus Rs 134.7 crore; revenue rises to Rs 7,763.6 crore versus Rs 7,137.3 crore YoY.

IDBI Bank: After significant capital infusion by LIC in IDBI Bank, Moody's upgraded ratings in the various instruments of the bank.

Hathway Cable and Datacom Q3: Profit falls to Rs 6.44 crore versus Rs 23.87 crore; revenue declines to Rs 134.85 crore versus Rs 138.65 crore YoY.

IL&FS Transport not paid to the debenture holders due to insufficient funds

Concor fixed February 5 as record date for bonus issue

Rcom - assets sale proceeds shall be utilized to repay company''s debt including NCD's

Everest Industries: Aditya Vikram Somani has resigned from the position of Chairman of company.

InterGlobe Aviation Q3: Profit dips to Rs 190.9 crore versus Rs 762 crore; revenue increases 28.1 percent to Rs 7,916.2 crore YoY.

Vodafone Idea: Board approved fund raising up to Rs 25,000 crore by way of a rights issue to existing eligible equity shareholders; promoter shareholders (Vodafone Group and Aditya Birla Group) intend to contribute up to Rs 11,000 crore and up to Rs 7,250 crore respectively as part of such rights issue.

Infosys: Company partners with HPE to accelerate enterprise digital transformation

Ujjivan Financial Services Q3: Profit rises to Rs 45.2 crore versus Rs 29.3 crore; net interest income jumps 30.2 percent to Rs 255 crore YoY.

Tanla Solutions Q3: Profit increases to Rs 9.97 crore versus Rs 8.4 crore; revenue rises to Rs 281.77 crore versus Rs 218.4 crore QoQ.

Navin Fluorine International Q3: Profit falls to Rs 38.78 crore versus Rs 47.7 crore; revenue rises to Rs 226 crore versus Rs 221.5 crore YoY.

Dil: Company's subsidiary Fermenta Biotech signed a Lease Deed with Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) for plot T-33 + T-34 in Sayakha Industrial Estate, Gujarat for the purpose of business operations.

Parsvnath Developers: CRISIL has withdrawn its long term rating D for bank loan facilities of Rs 175.44 crore; and reaffirmed long term rating at D for bank loan facilities of Rs 74.56 crore.

Bharat Financial Inclusion: Company assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs 832.3 crore to one of the largest public sector banks on a direct assignment basis. With this transaction, the company has completed direct assignment transactions worth Rs 4,697.21 crore in FY19.

Shree Digvijay Cement Company Q3: Loss at Rs 0.36 crore versus profit Rs 3.55 crore; revenue rises to Rs 112 crore versus Rs 99.4 crore YoY.

Everest Industries Q3: Profit rises to Rs 11.45 crore versus Rs 9.43 crore; revenue increases to Rs 307.3 crore versus Rs 291.21 crore YoY.

Blue Dart Express: Board appointed Balfour Manuel, Head - B2B as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Key Managerial Personnel of the company.

Sintex Plastics Technology Q3: Profit falls to Rs 26.12 crore versus Rs 51.84 crore; revenue declines to Rs 1,110.35 crore versus Rs 1,332.7 crore YoY.

JM Financial Q3: Profit increases to Rs 221.09 crore versus Rs 219.3 crore; revenue rises to Rs 898.3 crore versus Rs 789.5 crore YoY.

Bulk Deals on January 23

NSE

Bhagwati Banquets: Arpit Agarwal HUF sold 1,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 17.85 per share.

Pitti Engineering: Amit Kumar Agarwal bought 1,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 56.16 per share.

Punj Lloyd: IFCI continued to offload shares of the company, selling another 18,13,012 shares at Rs 3.5 per share.

Vivimed Labs: Competent Finlease Private Limited sold 5,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 25.01 per share.

BSE

Aryaman Capital Markets: Sajankumar Rameshwarlal Bajaj sold 1,35,000 shares of the company at Rs 37.15 per share.

Hathway Cable and Datacom: Rajasthan Global Securities Private Limited bought 75,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 31.64 per share and 65,83,185 shares at Rs 31.65 per share while Norges Bank on Account of the Government Pension Fund Global sold 1,25,51,000 shares at Rs 31.65 per share.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Everest Industries: Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the company will be held on February 26.

MAS Financial Services: Board meeting is scheduled on January 30 to consider the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 2018.

TeamLease Services: Company has arranged a conference call for Q3FY19 results on January 29.

Equitas Holdings: Board meeting is scheduled on February 1 to consider the unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018. Earnings call of the company with investors and analysts is scheduled to be held on February 4 to discuss the company''s financial performance for Q3FY19.

Nucleus Software Exports: Company will announce its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 2018 on January 28. Management team including the Managing Director, Vishnu R Dusad and Chief Executive Officer, Ravi Pratap Singh will participate in a conference call for investors and analysts.

Eicher Motors: Company's officials will be meeting Nalanda Securities and analysts/investors in a Non-Deal Road Show in London on January 24.

Indiabulls Integrated Services: Board meeting is scheduled on January 29 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Wonderla Holidays: Investors/Analysts conference call to be held on January 28.

Aurobindo Pharma: Board meeting will be held on February 7 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the third quarter and nine months period ended December 2018 and the proposal of payment of second interim dividend, if any.

Sarda Energy & Minerals: Board meeting is scheduled on February 2 to consider the un-audited financial and segment wise results - standalone and consolidated - for the 3rd quarter 2018-19.

NIIT Limited: Company would be hosting an analyst and investor call on January 24.

Precision Wires India: Board meeting is scheduled on February 6 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the third quarter & nine months ended December 2018.

Aegis Logistics: Board meeting is scheduled on January 31 to consider the unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Persistent Systems: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on January 27 to consider a proposal for buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.

JK Paper: Board meeting is scheduled on February 12 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the third quarter ended December 2018.

Whirlpool of India: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on February 4 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 2018.

SEL Manufacturing Company: Board meeting is scheduled on February 5 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months period ended December 2018.

Aster DM Healthcare: Board meeting is scheduled on February 13 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 2018.

Laurus Labs: Board meeting is scheduled on January 31 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months period ended December 2018.

Navneet Education: Board meeting is scheduled on February 4 to consider the un-audited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Selan Exploration Technology: Board meeting is scheduled on January 31 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 2018.

Essar Shipping: Board meeting is scheduled on January 31 to consider the unaudited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter ended December 2018.

: Board meeting is scheduled on January 31 to consider the unaudited (reviewed) financial results of the bank for the quarter / nine month ended on December 2018.