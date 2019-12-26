Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, HCL Tech, Lupin, Bharti Infratel, Federal Bank, IDBI Bank

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Yes Bank: Brickwork Ratings has downgraded the ratings of lower Tier II Bonds from ‘BWR AA-’ to ‘BWR A’, and of upper Tier II Bonds, hybrid Tier I Bonds and innovative perpetual debt instruments from ‘BWR A+’ to ‘BWR A-’. The outlook continues as negative.

HCL Technologies: The company has announced an expansion in Canada with a global delivery center in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Lupin: The company's Ankleshwar facility has won Frost & Sullivan's India manufacturing excellence awards 2019.

Bharti Infratel: Bharti Infratel, Indus Towers merger long stop date extended to February 24, 2020.

Navneet Education: Anil Swarup's designation changed to a non-independent & non-executive director.

TVS Motor Company launches TVS NTORQ 125 Race edition in Nepal

Eveready Industries - HC has been pleased to vacate the said ad‐interim order of injunction to the extent that the company has been allowed to go ahead with the sale of the property at Hyderabad

SBI Life - The Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India on December 24, 2019 has issued an order in the matter of transfer of 50,740,000 equity shares of SBI Life lnsurance Company by BNP Paribas Cardif

Piramal Enterprises board meeting on December 28 to consider and approve issuing NCDs worth Rs 2,750 crore

Piramal Enterprises right issue to open on January 7 and closes on January 21

Bharti Airtel - Airtel Malawi Plc sets IPO price at USD 0.02 per ordinary share, to raise up to USD 37.5 million via IPO

GAIL- The company is not in the process of hiving off pipeline business into separate unit nor received any directive in this regard

Stampede Capital: The company approved the resolution for the re-classification of the promoter Meenavalli Venkat Srinivas.

Apollo Pipes: The company said Ramesh Chandra Jindal has resigned as an independent director of the company.

Lumax Auto Technologies - CRISIL reaffirmed CRISIL A1+ rating on the commercial paper of Rs 50 crore

Zota Health Care received product registration licenses for five products from Turkmenistan

Compuage Infocom joins hands with GOQii

Federal Bank: The bank's board has approved an investment of Rs 22 lakh in Kerala lnfrastructure Fund Management Ltd. (KIFML) which is more than 5 percent of the paid-up capital of KIFML.

IDBI Bank: CARE has assigned the rating of 'CARE A+/ Stable' for Basel III compliant Tier II Bonds & 'CARE A1+' for Certificate of Deposit.

NTPC to invest Rs 50K crore to add 10GW solar energy capacity by 2022 - PTI

NMDC aims to make Rohne, Tokisud mines operational by next one year - PTI

NCLAT dismisses IT dept plea against Reliance Jio on demerger of tower, fiber units - PTI

Shareholders of Reliance Retail may get to swap stock for RIL shares - ET