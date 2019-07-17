Stocks in the news: Yes Bank, 5paisa Capital, MCX, DCB Bank, KNR Constructions, KRBL

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on July 17: Wipro, Yes Bank, Mindtree, Menon Bearings, DFM Foods, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Aditya Birla Money, Tata Elxsi, SEL Manufacturing Company.

DCB Bank Q1: Profit grows 16.6 percent to Rs 81.1 crore versus Rs 69.5 crore and NII rises 11.7 percent to Rs 304.7 crore versus Rs 272.9 crore YoY; gross NPA at 1.96 percent versus 1.84 percent and net NPA at 0.81 percent versus 0.65 percent QoQ.

MCX Q1: Consolidated net profit jumps to Rs 43.7 crore versus Rs 7.3 crore (There was an exceptional loss of Rs 23.8 crore in Q1FY19), revenue rises 9.1 percent to Rs 79.4 crore versus Rs 72.8 crore YoY.

Jay Bharat Maruti Q1: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 7.85 crore versus Rs 13.44 crore; revenue dips to Rs 443 crore versus Rs 506 crore YoY.

5paisa Capital Q1: Consolidated loss at Rs 0.52 crore versus loss Rs 6.09 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 22.86 crore versus Rs 8.97 crore YoY.

5paisa Capital: Rights issue of Rs 101.9 crore will open during July 23 and August 6.

BHEL: A contract to construct a raw material handling system at NMDC's under construction integrated steel plant, Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh is being executed by BHEL-ISG Bengaluru division. Company received a notice of termination from NMDC for the this contract. BHEL proposes to take up matter through the redressal mechanism available for disputes resolution between CPSEs.

Punjab & Sind Bank: Bank set lending rate for 1 year tenor at 8.70 percent from July 16.

IL&FS Engineering: Company received resignation letter from auditor BSR & Associates due to non-payment of audit fees.

InterGlobe Aviation: Ministry of Corporate Affairs seeks comments from IndiGo on recent promoters' differences and claims of corporate governance lapse raised by Rakesh Gangwal.

Manaksia: Company appointed Bharat Begwani as Chief Financial Officer.

Astron Paper & Board Mill: Unit-1 in Halvad, Gujarat) will be shut during July 16-20 for scheduled preventive maintenance of boiler / power plant.

Unitech: Internal auditor SKP & Co resigned.

Suzlon Energy: Company has not paid principal of $172 million due on bonds. It is working on holistic solution on debt obligations and in talks with stakeholders.

KNR Constructions: Company received orders worth of Rs 847.34 crore from Navayuga Engineering Company.

Sadbhav Infrastructure: April-June period toll revenues rises 2.3 percent to Rs 280 crore YoY.

KRBL: CARE placed company's commercial papers worth Rs 700 crore under credit watch with negative implications.

Quick Heal Technologies: Company appointed Amitabha Mukhopadhyay as Independent Director for a term of 5 years.

Bulk deals