you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 27, 2019 08:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Wockhardt, Mindtree, Jet, GMR Infra, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Sheela Foam

Jet Airways | Narayana Hrudayalaya | Sheela Foam | Peninsula Land | Frontline Securities and Unitech are stocks which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Sheela Foam: 2 promoters to sell up to 8.68 percent stake in company via offer for sale on March 27-28. OFS floor price set at Rs 1,100 per share.

Jet Airways: Company to reinstate 50 flights from March 31 and to resume operations from Bhuj, Mangalore, Bhopal & Aurangabad - CNBC-TV18 sources.

GMR Infrastructure announces proposed investment of Rs 8000 crore by TATA Group, GIC and SSG Capital Management in its airports business

Wockhardt: Ireland, UK Drug Regulators cleared Aurangabad unit

Mindtree: Board has decided not to proceed with buyback of equity shares of the company and has formed directors panel to evaluate L&T open offer.

Bharat Electronics: Board declared a third interim dividend of 70 paise per share of Re 1 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2018-19 and has fixed March 28 as the record date for the payment of interim dividend.

Meghmani Organics: Fire broke out at agri manufacturing unit in Dahej.

Aris International: Board appointed Sushma Anuj Yadav as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Dish TV board approved appoitment of Anil Kumar Dua, existing CEO of the company, as an additional director

PNB - RBI Imposed penalty of Rs 2 crore during assessment of implementation of SWIFT- related operational controls

Sanghvi Movers: ICRA, after due consideration, has revised the long-term rating from A to A- and short term rating from A1 to A2+.

Unitech: Company successfully entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Sterling and Wilson Private Limited for sale of entire issued and paid up share capital of Unitech Power Transmission Limited.

Allahabad Bank: Board approved raising equity capital of the bank by an amount aggregating upto Rs 4,000 crore.

Peninsula Land: ICRA revised its rating on company's non-convertible debentures of Rs 520.53 crore to BBB- on account of lower-than-expected sales and collections against the backdrop of delay in receipt of Occupancy Certificate (OC) in some of the company's large sized completed projects.

Geojit Financial Services: A P Kurian has tendered his resignation as the Chaiman and Independent Director of the company on account of new compliance requirements under the SEBI Listing Regulations.

GOCL Corporation: Board declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share of face value of Rs 2 each for the financial year 2018-19.

Frontline Securities: Board approved proposal for buy back of fuly paid up equity shares of Rs 5 each at a price of Rs 40 per share , aggregating to an amount up to Rs 75.60 crore.

SRI KPR Industries: Board approved the sale of 1.5MW wind mill unit situated at Karaichchuttupudur village, Tamil Nadu.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: Company proposed to set up a business process and technology consultancy business in United States Of America.

Jyoti Resins & Adhesives: Board meeting is scheduled for March 29 to consider the re-appointment of Jagdish N Patel as Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

Shoppers Stop: One-on-one meeting with Resham Jain, CO-FM and Vinit Sambre, CIO of DSP Merrill Lynch has been scheduled on March 28.

NOCIL: Company's official will meet Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited on March 27.

Gujarat Natural Resources: Board meeting is scheduled for March 29 to consider and approve the appointment of Hitesh Donga as a Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Eris Lifesciences: Company's officials will meet Fundsmith Equity Fund and Taiyo Capital Partners on March 27.

PI Industries: Company's officials will meet Emkay Global on March 27 and Batlivala & Karani Securities India on March 28.

Aster DM Healthcare: Meeting is scheduled to be held with Taiyo Pacific Partners on March 28 at Bangalore.

Tourism Finance Corporation of India: Company's officials will meet analysts/investors on March 28.

Bharat Forge: Company's officials will attend Motilal Oswal conference on March 27, meet Hermes Investment Management on March 28 and Lazard Asset Management on April 4.

LT Foods: Company's officials will meet Motilal Oswal Securities Limited on March 27.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals: Board meeting is scheduled for March 28 to consider the appointment of CFO and secretarial auditors of the company.

Phoenix Mills: Company's officials will attend Motilal Oswal Annual India Ideation Conference organised by Motilal Oswal to be held on March 27.
First Published on Mar 27, 2019 07:42 am

