Stocks in the news: Wipro, Yes Bank, Indiabulls Real, Hexaware, InterGlobe, L&T Infotech

Results on Thursday: Bharti Airtel, Yes Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, BHEL, L&T Technology Services, Varun Beverages, Piramal Enterprises, Quess Corp, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Liberty Shoes, Kirloskar Industries, HIL, Music Broadcast, Shriram City Union Finance, HCL Infosystems, Intellect Design Arena, Biocon, Kirloskar Brothers, DB Corp, Gallantt Metal, Shalimar Paints, VLS Finance, JSW Steel, JM Financial, Hotel Rugby, CEAT, NIIT, Shriram Transport Finance Company, Punj Lloyd, Rane (Madras), Mastek, Dish TV India, Intellect Design Arena, Ausom Enterprise, Bodal Chemicals, Praj Industries, Banco Products (I), 63 Moons Technologies, Oriental Bank of Commerce, GMM Pfaudler, Kajaria Ceramics, HeidelbergCement India, Jubilant Industries, Aptech, Raymond, SQS India BFSI, Shalby, GMDC, Kewal Kiran Clothing, V-Guard Industries, Bharat Heavy Electricals, Tata Coffee, PVR, GMM Pfaudler.

Bharti Infratel Q2: Profit falls to Rs 599.8 crore versus Rs 638 crore; revenue slips to Rs 3,668.3 crore versus Rs 3,673.5 crore QoQ.

Syngene International Q2: Profit rises 1 percent to Rs 78 crore versus Rs 77 crore; revenue increases 24 percent to Rs 437 crore versus Rs 352 crore YoY.

IDFC Bank Q2: Loss Rs 369.7 crore versus profit at Rs 233.66 crore; net interest income falls to Rs 451.2 crore versus Rs 461.88 crore YoY.

International Paper Q2: Profit jumps to Rs 37.44 crore versus Rs 5.75 crore; revenue rises to Rs 335.90 crore versus Rs 285 crore YoY.

L&T Finance Holdings Q2: Consolidated profit spikes to Rs 560.41 crore versus Rs 337.53 crore; revenue rises to Rs 3,246.3 crore versus Rs 2,596.7 crore YoY.

KPIT Technologies Q2: Consolidated profit rises to Rs 82.57 crore versus Rs 78.6 crore; revenue increases to Rs 1,078.9 crore versus Rs 1,013.84 crore QoQ.

Wipro Q2: IT services revenue grows 6.2 percent QoQ to Rs 14,380 crore; dollar revenue in constant currency terms rises 2.8 percent to $2,041.2 million QoQ.

Wipro Guidance: Company expects revenue from IT Services business to be in the range of $2,028-2,068 million in Q3FY19, a growth of 1-3 percent QoQ.

ION Exchange Q2: Profit jumps to Rs 12.05 crore versus Rs 7.92 crore; revenue rises to Rs 228.82 crore versus Rs 217.08 crore YoY.

Security and Intelligence Services (India) Q2: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 43.78 crore versus Rs 58.91 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,690.2 crore versus Rs 1,459.96 crore YoY.

SKF India Q2: Profit rises to Rs 84.3 crore versus Rs 73.96 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 766 crore versus Rs 679.81 crore YoY.

Everest Industries Q2: Profit rises to Rs 8.72 crore versus Rs 4.49 crore; revenue increases to Rs 312.75 crore versus Rs 259.06 crore YoY.

Indiabulls Real Estate Q2: Profit jumps to Rs 75.92 crore versus Rs 61.64 crore; revenue surges to Rs 1,040.42 crore versus Rs 470.77 crore YoY.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Q2: Profit spikes to Rs 381.4 crore versus Rs 164.01 crore; revenue increases to Rs 2,103.3 crore versus Rs 1,517.4 crore YoY.

Hexaware Technologies Q2: Profit rises to Rs 172.1 crore versus Rs 153.57 crore; revenue increases to Rs 1,209.6 crore versus Rs 1,136.7 crore QoQ.

Bajaj Holdings Q2: Profit rises to Rs 764.6 crore versus Rs 743.4 crore; revenue increases to Rs 129.4 crore versus Rs 124.24 crore YoY.

Agro Tech Foods Q2: Profit rises to 9.08 crore versus Rs 8.60 crore; revenue increases to Rs 210.91 crore versus Rs 197.15 crore YoY.

Geojit Financial Services Q2: Profit falls to Rs 5.16 crore versus Rs 16.87 crore; revenue slips to Rs 75.53 crore versus Rs 79.43 crore YoY.

L&T Infotech Q2: Profit jumps to Rs 400.1 crore versus Rs 272.6 crore; revenue increases to Rs 2,331.2 crore versus Rs 2,155.7 crore QoQ.

InterGlobe Aviation Q2: Loss at Rs 652.1 crore versus profit at Rs 551.5 crore; revenue rises to Rs 6,185.3 crore versus Rs 5,290.98 crore YoY.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Q2: Profit rises to Rs 19.33 crore versus Rs 11.59 crore; revenue increases to Rs 335.18 crore versus Rs 235.91 crore YoY.

Bharat Financial Inclusion Q2: Profit increases to Rs 232.92 crore versus Rs 134.84 crore; revenue rises to Rs 760.10 crore versus Rs 481.69 crore YoY.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank Q2: Loss at Rs 132.30 crore versus profit at Rs 10.50 crore; net interest income falls to Rs 150.95 crore versus Rs 232.74 crore YoY.

West Coast Paper Mills: India Ratings and Research upgraded long-term issuer rating to 'AA-' from 'A+'. The outlook is stable.

Ircon International: The company made an investment of Rs 50 crore in subsidiary Ircon Davanagere Haveri by way of right issue, on top of earlier investment of Rs 54.05 crore.

Tata Chemicals: Company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with CSIR – CECRI (Central Electrochemical Research Institute), Karaikudi to explore collaborative technology scaling up of manufacturing cathode materials for Lithium-ion cells.

Kilitch Drugs (India): Company set to boost its expansion plans in Africa with its first manufacturing plant in Addis Ababa, the capital city of Ethopia.

Noida Toll Bridge: IL&FS appoints advisors for developing and executing a resolution plan.

Quess Corp: Quesscorp Holdings Pte. Ltd., Singapore, wholly owned subsidiary of Quess Corp completed the acquisition of 100 percent equity of Comtel Solutions Pte. Ltd.,Singapore and Comtel Pro Pte. Ltd., Singapore.

Tata Steel: Company announced support for Tata Sponge's entry into steel business and identifies it as the strategic vehicle for acquisition of steel business of Usha Martin.

Bulk Deals

B&B Triplewall: Vikas Bohra bought 1,23,000 shares of the company at Rs 37.75 per share on the NSE.

Den Networks: MSD India Fund sold 29,94,075 shares of the company at Rs 66.77 per share.

Veto Switchgear Cable: Sirsa Deposits and Advances purchased 1 lakh equity shares of the company at Rs 104.48 per share.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Cochin Shipyard: Board meeting is scheduled on October 31 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

: Investor conference call is scheduled to be held on October 29 in connection with un-audited financial results of the

company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Future Lifestyle Fashions: Board meeting is scheduled on October 31 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Jayaswal Neco Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on October 30 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Tata Communications: Board meeting is scheduled on November 1 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Reliance Home Finance: Board meeting is scheduled on November 1 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

NRB Bearings: Board meeting is scheduled on November 2 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

City Union Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on November 2 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Essar Shipping: Board meeting is scheduled on November 3 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Texmaco Infrastructure: Board meeting is scheduled on November 3 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

TVS Motor Company: Company's key officials will be meeting West Bridge Capital on October 25.

Nitesh Estates: Board meeting is scheduled on November 12 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Thomas Cook: Board meeting is scheduled on November 1 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Asian Granito India: Board meeting is scheduled on November 14 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Texmaco Rail and Engineering: Board meeting is scheduled on November 3 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Umang Dairies: Board meeting is scheduled on November 3 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

RSWM: Board meeting is scheduled on November 13 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: Board meeting is scheduled on November 14 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

SH Kelkar: Board meeting is scheduled on November 1 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

CARE Ratings: Board meeting is scheduled on November 2 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Board meeting is scheduled on November 1 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Autoline Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on November 2 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Dishman Carbogen Amcis: Board meeting is scheduled on November 1 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Sarda Energy: Board meeting is scheduled on November 3 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Godrej Agrovet: Board meeting is scheduled on November 5 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: Board meeting is scheduled on October 31 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Repro India: Board meeting is scheduled on October 31 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Tilaknagar Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on October 31 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Symphony: Board meeting is scheduled on October 30 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Manpasand Beverages: Board meeting is scheduled on October 30 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Cadila Healthcare: Company has planned investor interaction through a conference call on November 3 post announcement of unaudited financial results for the quarter / half year ended on September 2018.

Bharat Financial Inclusion: Company will hold a conference call with analysts and investors on October 25 to discuss the company's financial performance in Q2-FY19 and way forward.