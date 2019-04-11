App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 11, 2019 08:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Wipro, TCS, NBCC, Wockhardt, Jet Airways, Info Edge, Welspun Corp

HT Media | Jet Airways | Info Edge | Tanla Solutions | Welspun Corp | Wipro and TCS are stocks which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

TCS: Company partners with Google cloud to build industry-specific cloud solutions.

Welspun Corp: Company has received additional pipe orders of 180 KMT on a global basis.

NMDC - Total production at 4.04 MT, while sales stood at 3.59 MT in March 2019

Wipro: Board meeting scheduled to be held on April 16 to consider a proposal for buyback of equity shares of the company.

Tanla SolutionsCompany completed the acquisition of Karix Mobile as per the signed share purchase agreement.

Aarti Industries - CRISIL revised the long-term rating to CRISIL AA-/Positive

Blue Star: Company has filed petition for liquidation of Blue Star Oman Electro-Mechanical Company LLC, its joint venture in Oman with the jurisdictional court in Oman.

RIL clarified that RIL or any of its subsidiaries neither set up any gas pipeline in 2006, nor have contracts with any Netherland company for setting up of any gas pipeline and hence the report cannot relate to RIL

Sobha: Sobha Developers (Pune), wholly owned subsidiary of Sobha has acquired 100 percent equity shares of Sobha Interiors.

Cox & Kings - Equity shares of Cox & Kings Financial Service shall be listed and admitted to dealings on both the Exchanges w.e.f. April 11, 2019.

HT Media: ICRA revised rated limits for commercial paper programme from Rs 1,500 crore to Rs 1,000 crore. The credit rating assigned to CP programme re-affirmed as A1+.

Info Edge: Company has invested through its wholly-owned subsidiary about Rs 14 crore in Agstack Technologies Private Ltd.

Kansai Nerolac Paints: Company acquired 100 percent equity share holding of Perma Construction Aids Pvt. Ltd.

Shoppers Stop opened new store at Guwahati

Jet Airways: IOC halts ATF supply to company across India - CNBC-TV18 Sources.

Jet Airways: SBI issues clarification to Jet Airways' potential bidders - CNBC-TV18

Wockhardt receives USFDA approval for cancer drug

Bharti Airtel fixed April 24 as record date for right issue

NBCC: Company received orders worth Rs 3,030 crore in March.

Hindustan Media Ventures: ICRA revised rated limits of commercial paper (CP) programme from Rs 400 crore to Rs 200 crore. The credit rating assigned to CP programme re-affirmed as A1+.

Confidence petroleum India has completed and got license of 10 more auto LPG dispensing stations

Hatsun Agro Products -CRISIL put long term rating as 'CRISIL A+/ Stable' and short term rating as 'CRISIL A1' to the bank loan facilities and of the company.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Bulk Deals on April 10

(For more bulk deals, Click Here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Company will announce its March quarter results, declaration of interim dividend if any, and fundraising on April 24.

AU Small Finance Bank: Company will announce its March quarter results on April 22.

Coromandel Engineering Company: Company will announce its March quarter results on May 15.

Tata Metaliks: Board meeting to be held on April 15, 2019, to consider a proposal for recommending a dividend to equity shareholders for the financial year 2018-19.
First Published on Apr 11, 2019 07:39 am

tags #Stocks in News

