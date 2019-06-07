Stocks in the news: Wipro, Indiabulls Real, Just Dial, Linde India, CreditAccess, JSW Steel

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Wipro: Company appointed Azim Premji as Non-Executive Director for 5 years and re-appointed Rishad Premji as Whole-Time Director. Azim Premji to retire from his current position as Executive Chairman & MD.

Linde India: Board has accepted resignation of Moloy Banerjee as Managing Director and Indranil Bagchi as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

IndusInd Bank: India Ratings & Research reaffirmed ratings on Infra Bonds issuance of Rs 2,000 crore at AA+/Stable and Additional Tier I Bonds issuance of Rs 4,000 crore at AA/Stable.

Bombay Rayon Fashions: Company has received resignation from Arunachalam Arumugham, Independent Director.

Speciality Papers: Nemchand Gala resigned as Managing Director and company appointed Hiren Boricha as the Additional and Managing Director.

CreditAccess Grameen: Company completed a securitisation of Rs 110.35 crore, the first securitization transaction initiated during the FY-2019-20.

Bharti Airtel: Oyo Hotels & Homes and Airtel partner to launch Oyo Store on Airtel Thanks App.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: Board appointed Shri Sunil Kumar as government nominee director on the board of HPCL.

PAE: Pritam A Doshi resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

JSW Steel: Company has agreed to acquire the entire issued and paid-up share capital of Piombino Steel Limited.

Jai Corp: Board appointed Priyanka S Fadia and Kaushik Deva as additional directors of the company.

Ruchira Papers: CRISIL has assigned credit rating of BBB+/Stable to long term facilities and A2 to short term facilities of the company.

Bulk Deals