Stocks in the news: Wipro, Indiabulls Real, Just Dial, Cyient, CreditAccess, JSW Steel

Wipro: Company appointed Azim Premji as Non-Executive Director for 5 years and re-appointed Rishad Premji as Whole-Time Director. Azim Premji to retire from his current position as Executive Chairman & MD.

Linde India: Board has accepted resignation of Moloy Banerjee as Managing Director and Indranil Bagchi as Chief Financial Officer of the company.

IndusInd Bank: India Ratings & Research reaffirmed ratings on Infra Bonds issuance of Rs 2,000 crore at AA+/Stable and Additional Tier I Bonds issuance of Rs 4,000 crore at AA/Stable.

Bombay Rayon Fashions: Company has received resignation from Arunachalam Arumugham, Independent Director.

Alembic Pharma to consider and approve the proposal for issue of non-convertible debentures on private placement basis on June 12

GHCL chairman clarified that there is no truth in the speculative reports circulating in the media pertaining to divulgence of Swiss Bank account associated with me and investigations there to

Cyient announces strategic investment in rail Cybersecurity Company Cylus

Speciality Papers: Nemchand Gala resigned as Managing Director and company appointed Hiren Boricha as the Additional and Managing Director.

CreditAccess Grameen: Company completed a securitisation of Rs 110.35 crore, the first securitization transaction initiated during the FY-2019-20.

Indiabulls Real Estate - Company’s promoters' strategy to focus on financial services in the long run, the promoters intend to dispose-of up to 14% of the fully paid-up share capital of the company to third party investors

Blackstone may buy Indiabulls Real Estate promoters' stake for around USD 1 billion - PTI

Bharti Airtel: Oyo Hotels & Homes and Airtel partner to launch Oyo Store on Airtel Thanks App.

Sagar Cements Consolidated cement production for May up 12.91% at 2,77,146 MT versus 2,45,454 MT and cement sales up 13.29% at 2,75,330 MT versus 2,43,024 MT, YoY

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation: Board appointed Shri Sunil Kumar as government nominee director on the board of HPCL.

PAE: Pritam A Doshi resigned as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

JSW Steel: Company has agreed to acquire the entire issued and paid-up share capital of Piombino Steel Limited.

Jai Corp: Board appointed Priyanka S Fadia and Kaushik Deva as additional directors of the company.

TV18 Home Shopping Network has raised a fresh round of funding from Skyblue BuildwellAfter the investment, Skyblue holds 82.64% of HomeShop18, becoming the holding company and promoter of HomeShop18

With this investment, HomeShop18 has ceased to be a subsidiary of NW18 HSN Holdings Plc and an associate of Network18 Media & Investments

Ruchira Papers: CRISIL has assigned credit rating of BBB+/Stable to long term facilities and A2 to short term facilities of the company.

