Stocks in the news: Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, Adani Enterprises, Bata, Reliance Infra, SKF, IGL

Here are some stocks in the news:

Results Today: ACC, ADF Foods, Alkem Laboratories, Ashoka Buildcon, Britannia Industries, Corporation Bank, Daulat Securities, Emami, 3i Infotech, 63 Moons Technologies, Abbott India, NCC and NTPC

Reliance Infrastructure: Vanguard Energy Fund sold 20,89,713 shares of the company for Rs 4.6 crore in a bulk deal on NSE on February 6.

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Credit Suisse Singapore sold 40,21,973 shares of the company for Rs 127.1 crore in a bulk deal on NSE on February 6.

Wipro: Company bagged multi-year strategic IT deal from Marelli.

Adani Enterprises - Airbus signs aircraft services MoU with Adani Defence & Aerospace

Bharti Airtel - DOT has conveyed that the schemes of arrangement w.r.t. demerger of consumer mobile business of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) and Tata Teleservices have been taken on record

BEML Unveils Latest Products at DEFEXPO 2020

Adani Transmission's subsidiary Adani Electricity Mumbai has priced the issuance of USD 1 billion 10Y senior secured notes

Minda Industries approved the Draft Scheme of Amalgamation of Minda iConnect with the company

Hero MotoCorp: Q3 profit rises 14.5 percent to Rs 880.4 cr, revenue drops 11 percent to Rs 6,996.7 cr YoY.

Aurobindo Pharma: Q3 profit dips 1 percent to Rs 705.3 cr, revenue rises 11.9 percent to Rs 5,895 cr YoY.

Bata: Q3 profit rises 13.6 percent to Rs 117.2 cr, revenue increases 6.5 percent to Rs 829.6 cr YoY.

SKF Q3: Net profit down 42.2 percent at Rs 51 crore versus Rs 88 crore, revenue down 7.9 percent at Rs 707 crore versus Rs 768 crore, YoY

TD Power Q3: Consolidated net profit at Rs 6.71 crore versus loss of Rs 3.75 crore, revenue up 134.5 crore versus Rs 87.5 crore, YoY

Redington India Q3: Consolidated net profit up 26.4 percent at Rs 164.4 crore versus Rs 130.1 crore, revenue up 17.3 percent at Rs 14,794.5 crore versus Rs 12,610 crore, YoY

Aarti Drugs Q3: Consolidated net profit up 33 percent at Rs 27.8 crore versus Rs 20.9 crore, revenue up 24.6 percent at Rs 473.5 crore versus Rs 380.1 crore, YoY

Usha Martin Q3: Consolidated net profit at Rs 7.6 crore versus loss of Rs 35.5 crore, revenue down 13.4 percent at Rs 536.9 crore versus Rs 619.8 crore, YoY

Hitachi Air Q3: Net profit at Rs 13.4 crore versus loss of 7.6 crore, revenue up 0.3 percent At Rs 435.9 crore versus Rs 434.8 crore, YoY

Akzo Nobel Q3: Net profit up 27.5 percent at Rs 77 crore versus Rs 60.4 crore, revenue down 7.2 percent at Rs 727 crore versus Rs 783.3 crore, YoY

United Bank Q3: Net profit at Rs 113.6 crore versus loss of Rs 1,139.3 crore, NII at Rs 819.4 crore versus Rs 380 crore, YoY

UBL Q3: Net Profit down 2.6% at Rs 106.4 crore versus Rs 109.2 crore, revenue up 0.1% at Rs 1,453 cr Vs Rs 1,451.2 crore, YoY

Mphasis Q3: Net profit up 7.4% at Rs 293.6 crore versus Rs 273.3 crore, revenue up 5.5% at Rs 2,276.7 crore versus Rs 325.3 crore, QoQ

NMDC Q3: Net profit down 12.7% at Rs 1,376.4 crore versus Rs 1,576.7 crore, revenue down 17.6% at Rs 3,006.4 crore versus Rs 3,649.4 crore, YoY

ICRA Q3: Net profit down 15.7% at Rs 22.5 crore versus Rs 26.7 crore, revenue down 6.3% at Rs 79.4 crore versus Rs 84.7 crore, YoY

IGL Q3: Net Profit down 25.5% at Rs 283.8 cr Vs Rs 381 crore, revenue down 1.7% at Rs 1,664.2 cr Vs Rs 1,692.4 crore, QoQ

Endurance Tech Q3: Consolidated net profit down 26.6% at Rs 124 crore versus Rs 169 crore, revenue down 7.4% at Rs 1,640.5 crore versus Rs 1,771.2 Crore, QoQ

LT Foods Q3: Net profit up 26.1% at Rs 48 crore versus Rs 38 crore, revenue down 10.6% at Rs 996 crore versus Rs 1,114 crore, YoY

Consolidated net profit down 15% at Rs 71.2 crore versus Rs 83.8 crore, revenue up 8.3% at Rs 451.2 crore versus Rs 416.4 crore, YoY