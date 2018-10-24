Stocks in the news: Wipro, HCL Tech, Ambuja, ICICI Pru, Bajaj Auto, Sun Pharma, Salzer Electronics

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results today: Wipro, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Infratel, InterGlobe Aviation, IDFC Bank, Jubilant Foodworks, SKF India, Gallantt Ispat, Menon Bearings, Sundaram Clayton, Bharat Financial Inclusion, Geojit Financial Services, Syngene International, Hexaware Technologies, Rane Engine Valve, KPIT Technologies, Tijaria Polypipes, Bajaj Holdings, Radico Khaitan, International Paper APPM, Indiabulls Real Estate, Security and Intelligence Services (India), Karur Vysya Bank, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Everest Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, Jyothy Laboratories, Tamilnadu PetroProducts, L&T Finance Holdings, Chemfab Alkalis, Agro Tech Foods, Sterlite Technologies, TTK Prestige, Lakshmi Vilas Bank.

HCL Technologies Q2: Profit rises 5.7 percent to Rs 2,540 crore versus Rs 2,403 crore; revenue increases 7.1 percent to Rs 14,861 crore versus Rs 13,878 crore; dollar revenue grows 2.1 percent to $2,099 million versus $2,054.4 million; revenue in constant currency up 3 percent QoQ. Company maintained its constant currency revenue growth guidance for FY19 at 9.5-11.5 percent and EBIT margin at 19.5-20.5 percent.

VA Tech Wabag secures order in Qatar worth Rs 555 crore

Ambuja Cements Q3: Profit falls 34.4 percent to Rs 178.6 crore versus Rs 272.4 crore; revenue rises 12.6 percent to Rs 2,613.9 crore versus Rs 2,321.8 crore YoY.

Bajaj Corp Q2: Profit rises to Rs 51.65 crore versus Rs 50.71 crore; revenue increases to Rs 212.72 crore versus Rs 204.13 crore YoY.

MCX Q2: Profit jumps 23.2 percent to Rs 35.9 crore versus Rs 29.1 crore; revenue rises 5.6 percent to Rs 71.1 crore versus Rs 67.3 crore YoY.

Adani Ports Q2: Profit falls 39 percent to Rs 605.5 crore versus Rs 992.1 crore; revenue slips 3.6 percent to Rs 2,608 crore versus Rs 2,706.1 crore; forex loss at Rs 570.4 crore versus forex loss of Rs 78.4 crore YoY.

Bajaj Finserv Q2: Consolidated profit rises 0.2 percent to Rs 704.1 crore versus Rs 698.2 crore; revenue increases 17.3 percent to Rs 9,698.1 crore versus Rs 8,266.1 crore YoY.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Q2: Profit falls 28.6 percent to Rs 300.9 crore versus Rs 421.2 crore; net premium income rises 16.2 percent to Rs 7,601.2 crore versus Rs 6,539.5 crore YoY.

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Q2: Profit rises 20.3 percent to Rs 287 crore versus Rs 238.5 crore; net premium income jumps 25.8 percent to Rs 6,777.6 crore versus Rs 5,389.4 crore YoY.

Tejas Networks Q2: Profit surges to Rs 33.48 crore versus Rs 26.87 crore; revenue falls to Rs 207.03 crore versus Rs 216.13 crore YoY.

Bayer Cropscience Q2: Profit falls to Rs 142.7 crore versus Rs 190.6 crore; revenue declines to Rs 1,104.1 crore versus Rs 1,232 crore YoY.

Wendt India Q2: Profit increases to Rs 4.6 crore versus Rs 2.65 crore; revenue jumps to Rs 41.61 crore versus Rs 36.93 crore YoY.

Shree Digvijay Cement Q2: Loss at Rs 1.28 crore versus profit at 0.01 crore; revenue rises to Rs 95.27 crore versus Rs 94.28 crore YoY.

Sasken Technologies Q2: Profit falls to Rs 16.89 crore versus Rs 28 crore; revenue slips to Rs 113.08 crore versus Rs 134.27 crore QoQ.

Rallis India Q2: Profit rises 6.1 percent to Rs 87 crore versus Rs 82 crore; revenue increases 11.8 percent to Rs 613.2 crore versus Rs 548.5 crore YoY.

Zensar Technologies Q2: Profit rises to Rs 93.40 crore versus Rs 82.16 crore; revenue increases to Rs 968.71 crore versus Rs 904.56 crore QoQ.

Sun Pharma: Sun Pharmaceutical Industries launched moderate-to-severe psoriasis treatment ILUMYATM (tildrakizumab-asmn) 100 mg/mL in the United States.

Bank Of India: Bank puts 95 accounts with Rs 10,710.22 crore outstanding balance for sale to ARCs/NBFCs/FIs/Bks - CNBC-TV18.

Laurus Labs: Company transferred its USFDA-approved Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) of Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate (TDF) to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Salzer Electronics: Company has withdrawn its acquisition proposals regarding Dyerseas Companies eAdvanced iD Asia Engineering Co. Ltd, Thailand and United Marketing and Trading Limited, Hong Kong.

Shalby: Shalby Hospitals, Surat (Gujarat) has been granted certificate under pre-accreditation Entry level–Hospitals (PEH) programme for a period of two years, valid upto September 15, 2020 by National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers, a constituent Board of Quality Council of India.

Bodal Chemicals: CRISIL assigned A+ long term rating and A1+ short term rating.

Motherson Sumi Systems: India Ratings and Research assigned rating for fund-based working capital limits to AAA/Stable/A1+.

Hi-Tech Gears: Company created a wholly owned subsidiary by the name of Neo-Tech Smart Solutions Inc. in Ontario, Canada.

Bulk Deals

Den Networks: MSD India Fund sold 16,00,790 shares of the company at Rs 66.29 per share on the NSE.

Manaksia Steels: Multiplus Resources bought 3,33,700 shares of the company at Rs 16.54 per share on the NSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Adlabs Entertainment: Board meeting will be held on November 1 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Arvind: Board meeting will be held on November 1 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

IIFL Holdings: Board meeting will be held on November 1 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Greaves Cotton: Board meeting will be held on November 1 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Essel Propack: Board meeting will be held on November 1 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Alkem Laboratories: Board meeting will be held on November 2 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Ugro Capital: Board meeting will be held on November 2 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Plastiblends India: Board meeting will be held on October 29 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

BASF India: Board meeting will be held on October 30 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Alembic: Board meeting will be held on October 30 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: Board meeting will be held on October 30 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Talbros Engineering: Board meeting will be held on October 31 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Sun Pharma: Board meeting will be held on November 13 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Ucal Fuel Systems: Board meeting will be held on November 3 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Quick Heal Technologies: Board meeting will be held on November 12 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

PTC India: Board meeting will be held on November 13 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Oil India: Board meeting will be held on November 12 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Grasim Industries: Board meeting will be held on November 13 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.

Kirloskar Brothers: An analysts' meet has been organised on October 26 by the company to provide information on results for the quarter and half year ended on September 2018.

Cords Cable Industries: Officials of the company will be meeting investors and analysts (participants) on October 26.

Eveready Industries: Board meeting will be held on November 5 to consider unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 2018.