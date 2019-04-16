Stocks in the news: Wipro, Cipla, Prestige Estates, Jet Airways, Polycab India, Deepak Fertilizers

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on April 16: Wipro, Mastek, 5paisa Capital, Den Networks, Asutosh Enterprises, Northern Projects

Listing: Polycab India

Hathway Cable Q4: Standalone net loss at Rs 55 crore versus profit at Rs 12.6 crore; revenue down 9.1 percent to Rs 132.4 crore versus Rs 145.7 crore YoY.

Tata Metaliks Q4: Net profit rose 17% at Rs 64 crore, revenue was up 8.7% at Rs 593 crore.

TCS: Zions Bancorporation unifies lending operations with TCS BaNCS.

Jet Airways: Lenders are unlikely to extend any interim funding for company as of now and will weigh seriousness of bids received before firming up plans on funding.

Prestige Estates: Company buys balance 51 percent share in Babji Realtors Private Limited through subsidiary company for Rs 364 crore.

Syndicate Bank: Bank cuts MCLR rate by 5 bps across all tenures.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Board to meet on April 22 to decide price of shares issuance. Bank is proposing to make preferential allotment to Indiabulls Housing Finance to extent of 4.99 percent and is expected that the relevant date could be by the end of April 2019.

Deepak Fertilizers: Company commences commercial production of nitric acid plant at Dahej, Gujarat. Facility to cost approximately Rs 550 crore.

Cipla: Company''s wholly owned subsidiary in USA i.e. Cipla Technologies LLC has signed the definitive agreement with Pulmatrix Inc for the development and commercialisation of Pulmazole, – an inhaled iSPERSE formulation of the antifungal drug itraconazole for the treatment of allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis (ABPA) in patients with asthma.

Suven Life Sciences: Board approved the enhancement of investment limits in subsidiary in USA Suven Neurosciences, Inc. from $25 million upto $50 million to undertake clinical trials on the molecules in the pipeline.

Cyient: Company rolled out a portfolio of services and solutions that help communication service providers (CSPs) expedite 5G network rollouts globally.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Indian Energy Exchange: Company will announce its March quarter earnings on April 26.

Ramco System: Investor meet is scheduled on April 16, 2019 at Mumbai arranged by Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd. with HDFC MF, Goldman Sach AMC, Reliance AMC, IDFC MF, UTI MF, Lucky Sec, ICICI Pru MF, MK Ventures, Edelweiss, Suyash, BNP MF, Ashmore.

Nestle India: Board will consider declaration of interim dividend for the year 2019, if any, on April 25.

Deepak Fertilisers: Board meeting is scheduled on April 22 to consider issue of foreign currency convertible bonds by the company & issue of compulsory convertible debentures by company's wholly owned subsidiary Smartchem Technologies Ltd.

M&M: Company's officials will meet Theleme Partners on April 16 and Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Company on April 17.

Bulk Deals on April 15

