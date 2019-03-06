Stocks in the news: Wipro, Blue Star, Endurance Tech, Jubilant Life, Quick Heal, Edelweiss

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Bharti Airtel: Airtel collaborates with Zoom to launch India's first high quality unified communications solution for businesses' issued by the company.

Karur Vysya Bank: Capital Raising Committee approved the information memorandum in relation to issue of BASEL III compliant Unsecured Non-convertible Tier II Bonds in the nature of debenture of Rs 1,00,000 each for a total approved borrowing programme of Rs 1,200 crore in one of more Tranches with present 'Tranche A' of Rs 300 crore with green shoe option of upto Rs 300 crore aggregating upto Rs 600 crore.

Newgen Software: Company receives patents from Indian Patent Office for its inventions.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed penalty of Rs 2 crore on Bank of Maharashtra

Grasim Industries signed a definitive agreement, to acquire 100% equity shareholding of Soktas India, from its current promoters, for an enterprise value of Rs 165 crore

Edelweiss Financial Services: CDPQ Private Equity Asia Pte Ltd, the subsidiary of North America-based pension fund manager, to invest over Rs 1,800 crore in ECL Finance Limited, the non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm of Edelweiss Group.

Bosch: Company announced an extinguishment of equity shares with respect to the buyback of 10,27,100 fully paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each.

Quick Heal Technologies: Board approved a proposal to buyback up to 63,63,636 equity shares of the company, being 9.02 percent of the total paid up equity, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 175 crore, at a price of Rs 275 per share.

Jubilant Life Sciences: Subsidiary Jubilant Pharma (incorporated under the laws of Singapore) successfully completed the issuance of rated unsecured bonds (to institutional investors outside India. The Notes were issued at par in a principal amount of $200 million and will mature in March, 2024.

Endurance Technologies: Promoter Anurag Jain to sell up to 63,63,637 equity shares (representing 4.52 percent of the paid up equity) on March 6 and March 7 with an option to additionally sell up to 41,89,051 equity shares (representing 2.98 percent of the paid up equity) through Offer for Sale route.

Blue Star: Board appointed Shailesh Haribhakti, Independent Director as the Chairman, elevated Vir S Advani as Vice Chairman and his re-designation as Vice Chairman & Managing Director, and elevated B Thiagarajan to Managing Director of the company.

The Investment Trust of India: Subsidiary ITI Alternate Funds Management Limited received a registration certificate from SEBI to act as Portfolio Manager.

Avenue Supermarts: Company issued commercial paper of Rs 50 crore.

Wipro: Stock will trade ex-bonus (1:3) from March 6. Revised market lot for Futures & Options contracts would be 3,200.

Sterlite Technologies: Company unveils TruRibbonTM - Ribbon Reinvented, a fully backward compatible cable built for high-capacity networks.

Bulk Deals on March 05

NSE

CESC Ventures: International New Discovery Fund sold 1,48,126 shares of the company at Rs 516.44 per share.

J Kumar Infraprojects: Capri Global Holdings Private Limited bought 4,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 148 per share.

PG Electroplast: Swing Infraspace Private Limited sold 94,705 shares of the company at Rs 78.61 per share.

SP Apparels: Edelweiss Multi Strategy Funds Management Pvt Ltd - Hexagon sold 1,68,205 shares of the company at Rs 253.22 per share.

Shalimar Paints: Meenakshi Gupta sold 4,78,900 shares of the company at Rs 65.22 per share.

Shree Pushkar Chemicals: Edelweiss Multi Strategy Funds Management Pvt Ltd - Hexagon sold 1,55,026 shares of the company at Rs 130.14 per share.

Spencer: MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 5,75,830 shares of the company at Rs 150.1 per share.

Surani Steel Tubes: Satyanarayan Jagannath Kabra sold 50,000 shares of the company at Rs 53.9 per share.

BSE

La Opala RG: Steadview Capital Mauritius Limited sold 7,53,715 shares of the company at Rs 200 per share.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Arcotech: Extra-Ordinary general meeting to be held on March 29.

Cipla: Company's officials will meet Matthews India Fund, San Francisco on March 6 in Mumbai.

Sun TV Network: Board meeting is scheduled on March 8 to consider interim dividend if any, for the financial year 2018-19.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company's officials will meet Aditya Birla Money on March 7, Quest Investment Advisors on March 13 and Janus Henderson on March 14 in Mumbai.

Jubilant Life Sciences: Management of the company will be meeting investor/ analysts in Mumbai on March 6.

Indostar Capital Finance: Company's officials will attend Prabhudas Liladhar Investor Conference on March 7, in Mumbai.

Tata Metaliks: Company's officials will meet Investors/ Analysts on March 6.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank: Board meeting is scheduled on March 8 to consider the raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares of the bank on preferential basis.

HUDCO: Board meeting is proposed to be held on March 12 to consider payment of interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19.

SREI Infrastructure Finance: Board will consider declaration of interim dividend on March 8. The record date is fixed as March 16.

KSB: Company's officials will attend investor conference on March 6.

ACC: Company's officials will meet Nomura Asset Management(Singapore) on March 6.

Titan Company: Company's officials will meet JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Ltd & Blackrock International on March 6, and Nomura Asset Management on March 8.

NLC India: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on March 18 to consider declaration of interim dividend, if any, for the financial year 2018-19.

: Company's officials will meet JP Morgan Asset Management on March 8 and Axis Asset Management on March 11.