Stocks in the news: Ashok Leyland, Motilal Oswal, VST Tillers, Karur Vysya Bank, Alphageo

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

VST Tillers Tractors: February power tillers sales dropped to 1,361 units from 1,495 units YoY, tractors sales fell to 564 units from 581 units.

Karur Vysya Bank: Lender enters into precious metals business.

Sterlite Technologies board meeting on March 24 to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares

Alphageo (India): Company received Rs 76.67 crore contract from Oil India for 2D and 3D seismic data acquisition and processing services in Oil's OALP areas of Mahanadi Basin, Odisha.

Navneet Education: Company issued commercial paper of Rs 50 crore to Mahindra Liquid Fund and Mahindra Ultra Short Term Yojana.

NLC India: Board approved the issuance of commercial paper up to Rs 6,000 crore in tranches and issuance of bonds in the nature of debentures up to Rs 5,000 crore in tranches.

Wipro: Company launched Microsoft business unit for digital transformation solutions.

JSW Steel - CARE revised long-term rating from CARE AA to CARE AA-, while short term ratings remained unchanged

IFB Industries - commercial production at new projects at Verna Goa to manufacture split air conditioners has commenced on March 17, 2020

Srikalahasthi Pipes: Commercial operations of 2nd furnace of 9 MVA to produce Ferro Silicon has commenced.

Vakrangee: RBI renews the authorization issued to Vakrangee for white label ATMs till March 31, 2021.

AGI Infra: The board will meet on March 19 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

Amber Enterprises India: The board will meet on March 19 to consider and approve quarterly results.

City Union Bank: The board will meet on March 19 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

Emami: The board will meet on March 19 to consider and approve the interim dividend and buyback of shares.

NTPC: The board will meet on March 19 to consider and approve the interim dividend.

Sobha: The board will meet on March 19 for general purposes.

Manappuram Finance: The board will meet on March 19 for general purposes.

Bajaj Finserv appoints Sanjiv Bajaj as chairman

Ashok Leyland approved to acquire upto 19% additional equity shares in Hinduja Leyland Finance from the existing shareholders for a consideration not exceeding Rs ,1,200 crore

Motilal Oswal Financial Services board meeting on March 21 to consider the proposal for buyback of equity shares

PVR - ICRA Kept ratings unchanged at ICRA A1+ to the commercial papers

Navneet Education allots 1000 units of Commercial Paper aggregating to Rs 50 crore

Khadim India - Infomerics Valuation and Rating Private Limited revised ratings from IVR A1+ to IVR A1 w.r.t Commercial Paper of Rs 30 crore