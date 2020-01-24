Stocks in the news: UltraTech Cement, BoB, Zensar Tech, Indiabulls Housing, GHCL, Coffee Day

Here are some stocks that are in the news today:

Results: UltraTech Cement, AAVAS Financiers, Agri- Tech (India), Allsec Technologies, Atul, Bank of Baroda, Indian Bank, JSW Steel, Mangalam Drugs And Organics, Oriental Hotels, Prestige Estates Projects and Techindia Nirman are among the companies that will release their December quarter numbers on January 24.

Indiabulls Ventures Q3: Consolidated net profit down 13.7 percent at Rs 104 crore versus Rs 120.4 crore, revenue up 53.1 percent at Rs 866.8 crore versus Rs 566 crore, YoY

Zensar Tech Q3: Net profit down 50.6 percent at Rs 39.5 crore versus Rs 79.9 crore, revenue down 4.8 percent at Rs 1,020.6 crore versus Rs 1,072.3 crore, QoQ

Biocon Q3: Net profit down 6.6 percent at Rs 202.8 crore versus Rs 217.2 crore, revenue up 13.5 percent at Rs 1,748.1 crore versus Rs 1,540.8 crore, YoY

Indiabulls Housing Finance: Foreign brokerage and wealth management firm Credit Suisse bought 22,93,306 shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance through a bulk deal on NSE on January 23, data showed.

Allahabad Bank: The board of the bank will meet on January 24 to consider and approve the preferential issue of shares.

Birla Precision Tech: The board of the company will meet on January 24 to consider and approve the preferential issue of shares among others.

Muthoot Finance: The company will consider & approve fundraising by way of public issue of redeemable NCDs.

Godrej Properties launches Godrej RKS at RK Studios, Chembur, Mumbai

GHCL: The company approved buyback of equity shares aggregating to Rs 60 crore.

Cholamandalam Investment: The company has approved equity shares on a preferential basis to the promoter not exceeding Rs 300 crore.

Paisalo Digital board meeting on January 28 to consider and approve the offer of issue of redeemable unlisted unsecured NCDs on the private placement basis

Coffee Day entered into the definitive agreement to sell Way2Wealth Securities including its certain subsidiaries to Shriram Ownership Trust

Nippon Life AMC: The company has sought SEBI's nod for the seventh tranche of CPSE ETF. The company's Q3 PAT jumped 36 percent.

Info Edge: The company informed it has set up an alternative investment fund named Info Edge Venture Fund. The objective of the fund is to invest in tech and tech-enabled entities that provide technology to create, market and distribute innovative products and services that benefit consumers at large, said the company.

ITI: The company said it intends to raise about Rs 1,400 crore of which Rs 607 crore shall be utilised for repaying loans.

KEI Industries - Fund Raising Committee passes resolution for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares, through a QIP

Persistent Systems and ValidSoft deliver new secure digital voice authentication capabilities for banking and credit unions

Sadhana Nitrochem board meeting on January 31 to consider the proposal of sub-division of equity shares

KPI Global bags an order for executing solar power project of 2.250MW capacity under CPP category

Indian Oil Corporation clarified that the company has entered into an MoU with National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Ghana

HFCL - Greenfield Optical Fibre manufacturing facility at Telangana, Hyderabad has been commissioned

Adani Power - CARE revised long term bank facilities rating to CARE BBB-; stable from CARE BB+; stable

Olectra Greentech’s arm received letters of award for deployment of 555 Electric Buses from 8 Cities/ State transport authorities under FAME-II scheme of government of India

JK Lakshmi Cement board will consider raising funds via external commercial borrowings on January 28

CG Power - Public Prosecutor filed for Bankruptcy of company’s two Belgium arms, hearing fixed on February 3

Century Textiles board to consider issue of NCDs on private placement basis for an amount up to Rs 400 crore

GAIL filed application with Supreme Court seeking clarification towards Annual License Fees