Stocks in the news: Titan, Sobha, ONGC, BHEL, Bharat Road Network, Future Lifestyle

Titan: Company expects the full year growth in jewellery business to be around 22 percent; with significantly higher spends on advertising, the EBIT margins in watches segment will be substantially subdued in Q3.

Sobha Q3: Sales value drops to Rs 698.8 crore versus Rs 750.9 crore; average price realisation slips to Rs 7,689 per square feet versus Rs 8,045 per square feet.

Sunteck Realty: Company issued commercial paper of Rs 35 crore.

Reliance Home Finance: Company completes repayment of interest on NCDs of Rs 273 crore.

Reliance Industries: RBI approves company's application for proposed amalgamation of Reliance Holding USA with Reliance Energy Generation & Distribution.

ONGC: Subsidiary ONGC Videsh Limited achieved second consecutive success in an onshore well lndico-1 X, Colombia.

IDFC Bank: Bank announced allotment of 1,37,71,09,057 equity shares of it to the eligible equity shareholders of Capital First Limited pursuant to the Composite Scheme of Amalgamation of Capital First, Capital First Home Finance Limited and Capital First Securities Limited with IDFC Bank Limited.

Punjab & Sind Bank: Government amalgamates three regional rural banks - Punjab Gramin Bank, Malwa Gramin Bank And Sutlej Gramin Bank.

Crest Ventures: Company's stake in Crest Finserv Limited has increased from 99.99 percent to 100 percent and as a result, CFL has become a Wholly owned subsidiary of the company.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: CARE has reaffirmed its ratings of the unsecured, non-convertible, redeemable bonds issued by the bank.

Simplex Infrastructures: Shareholding of promoters increased to 49.83 percent from 49.29 percent after conversion of warrants.

Cera Sanitaryware: CRISIL reaffirmed its A1+ rating on the Rs 30 crore commercial paper.

BHEL: Company successfully commissioned a 800 MW thermal unit within a record time of 46 months, at Kothagudem Thermal Power Station (KTPS) of Telangana State Power Generation Corporation (TSGENCO).

Bandhan Bank: Pursuant to appointment as the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA) to the Government of India, Krishnamurthy V Subramanian tendered his resignation from the office of Independent Director of the bank.

Satra Properties: Company has divested its entire 51 percent stake in material subsidiary i.e Satra Buildcori Private Limited (SBPL). Consequent to the same SBPL ceases to be subsidiary of the company.

Bharat Road Network: Brahm Dutt has resigned as chairman of the board of directors and as a director of the company with immediate effect due to purely personal reasons.

Ceinsys Tech: Company has received letter of award/intent of Rs 102.69 crore.

Future Lifestyle Fashions: Board increased foreign investment limit from 24 percent to 49 percent.

Force Motors December sales: SCV & LCV sales at 922 units, and UV, SUV & Tractors sales at 775 units.

Prime Securities: Vineet Suri has tendered his resignation as an Executive Director of the company.

Zydus Wellness: Company gets shareholders' nod for issue of shares to True North, Pioneer Investment Fund, Cadila Healthcare & Zydus Family Trust.

Vishal Bearings: Company has fixed the record date as January 15 for the declaration of interim dividend.

Makers Laboratories: CARE assigned BBB+ rating with stable outlook for company's long term bank facilities.

Bulk Deals on January 4

Hind Rectifiers: Darashaw & Company sold 1,15,316 shares of the company at Rs 105.24 per share on the NSE.

PG Electroplast: Jhaveri Trading and Investment Pvt Ltd sold 1,55,000 shares of the company at Rs 118.13 per share on the NSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

DB (International) Stock Brokers: Board meeting is scheduled on January 9 to consider to increase the borrowing limit.

Zensar Technologies: Company's officials will be meeting institutional investors on January 7 in US.

SBI Life Insurance Company: Board meeting is scheduled on January 18 to consider the unaudited accounts for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Asian Paints: Board meeting is scheduled on January 22 to consider audited standalone financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Tata Motors: Company's officials will be meeting Premji Invest on January 7, SBI Life Insurance and Antique on January 9.

Bharat Bijlee: Board meeting is scheduled on January 24 to consider unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Bombay Wire Ropes: Board meeting is scheduled on January 21 to consider the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

Mahindra & Mahindra: Company's officials will be meeting Nomura Asset Management on January 7, LIC Mutual Fund on January 8 and Birla Sunlife Insurance on January 9.

Aarti Industries: NCLT convened meetings of the equity shareholders of the company on February 8, 2019.

Amtek Auto: Board meeting is scheduled on January 21 to consider the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2018.

Apcotex Industries: Company's officials will be meeting HDFC Securities on January 10.

Speciality Restaurants: Board meeting is scheduled on January 15 to consider the standalone unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Kirloskar Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on January 22 to consider standalone un-audited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Cyient: Board meeting is scheduled on January 17 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

Prakash Industries: Board meeting is scheduled on January 14 to consider the unaudited financial results with limited review for the quarter & nine months ended December 2018.

Infomedia Press: Board meeting is scheduled on January 11 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 2018.

Mahindra Logistics: One-on-one conference call is scheduled to be held with Hillhouse Capital, Institutional Investor on January 7 at Mumbai.

Mahaveer Infoway: Board meeting is scheduled on January 12 to consider the proposal for sale of investment in material subsidiary company. i.e., (Minfy Technologies Private Limited).

Allied Computers International (Asia): Extra-ordinary general meeting to be held on January 28.

Bharat Gears: Board meeting is scheduled on January 22 to consider the un-audited financial results for the quarter ended December 2018.

