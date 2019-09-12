Stocks in the news: Titan, L&T Finance, SBI Life, Reliance Nippon, Alkem Labs, Khadim

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management: The Exchange has sought clarification from Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management after a significant increase in volume in the shares of the company was observed. The response from the company is awaited.

Kridhan Infra: The company said its associate company Vijay Nirman Company Private Limited has secured an order, worth Rs 112 crore, for Bengaluru International Airport.

Sankheshwar Holding Company: The company infomed exchnages regarding the acquisition of shares of Nahar Capital & Financial Services through Inter-se transfer among the promoter group.

Alkem Laboratories: The company in a regulatory filing said the inspection of its manufacturing facility at St. Louis, Fenton Logistics Park, USA by the USFDA has now been closed. The cite was inspected from August 16, 2019 to August 22, 2019 and the company had received a Form 483, containing four observations.

Khadim India: The company said Namrata Ashok Chotrani, Non - Executive, Non - Independent Director of the company has resigned from the board of directors of the company due to personal reason, effective September 11.

Titan Company: ICRA has assigned "ICRA A1 +" rating on the company's commercial paper of worth Rs 900 crore.

Indo Count Industries: Rating agency CARE has downgraded the company's short term credit facilities from "CARE A1+" to "CARE A1". However, long term credit facilities were upgraded from "CARE AA-" (outlook: negative) to "CARE A+" with 'stable' outlook.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The company announced the launch of Fosaprepitant for Injection in the US market, approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

L&T Finance Holdings: The board of directors has approved the offer and issuance of up to 1,00,00,000 cumulative compulsorily redeemable non-convertible preference shares (CRPS) of the face value of Rs 100 on a private placement basis.

SBI Life Insurance: SBI's board approved divesting at least 3.5 percent stake in company via offer for sale.

Greenlam Industries: The expanded capacity of laminates at Nalagarh unit is now operational. Installed capacity for laminates becomes 15.62 million sheets per year.

Andhra Bank: To consider proposal of UBI, Corporation Bank & Co merger In Board Meet On September 13

SREI Infra: Brickwork Revises Co’s NCD ratings to A+ from AA; Outlook –ve