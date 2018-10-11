Stocks in the news: TCS, Zee Entertainment, PTC India, Dilip Buildcon, ITI, OIL, GE Power

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results today: TCS, GM Breweries

Adani Enterprises: Adani Agri Logistics, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has incorporated a WOS namely Adani Agri Logistics (Darbhanga) Limited.

PTC India: Company signed fresh agreements for supplying 200 MW power to Bangladesh for 15 years.

CL Educate: Company launched voice enabled, Amazon Alexa powered AI-driven Vocabulary, General Knowledge, MBA & Law Entrance Exam Prep Skills.

BC Power Controls: India Rating & Research has assigned rating on fund based limits of Rs 34 crore as BB+/Stable/A4+. Long-term rating upgraded, short-term rating affirmed.

Swelect Energy Systems: ICRA assigned short term rating as A2+ and long term rating as A-(stable) to the company with regard to Line of Credit of Rs 135 crore availed from various banks.

GE Power India: The management is exploring and evaluating various options to dispose of the land and building, including machinery & equipment related to Vadodara & Shahabad factories.

Udaipur Cement Works: CARE revised company's long term bank facilities ratings, from AA (SO); Stable to AA- (SO); stable. However, there is no change in the outlook of the Company which continues to remain stable as was earlier.

Oil India: Company made two hydrocarbon discoveries in Dibrugarh & Tinsukia district in the upper Assam Basin during the second quarter of the financial year 2018-19, in the wells West Lohali -1 and Dhakuwal-l respectively.

Veerhealth Care: Company has successfully shifted its factory from Ahmedabad to Vapi. Company has also received permission from FDA and has commenced production of ayurvedic and cosmetic products at Vapi.

McLeod Russel: Company handed over the specified assets namely, estates and bearer plants and other assets of Moran, Lepetkatta, Attabarrie and Sepon Tea Estates of the company in Assam. The transaction is subject to necessary approval from the Government of Assam.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Q2: Consolidated net profit falls 38 percent to Rs 386.7 crore versus Rs 625.5 crore; revenue rises 25 percent to Rs 1,976 crore versus Rs 1,582 crore (YoY).

Dilip Buildcon: DBL has been declared L-1 bidder for a new OB Removal Contract Mining Project valued at Rs 1,000.40 crore by the Mahanadi Coalfield Limited (MCL), A subsidiary of Coal India Limited (CIL), Samleshwari OCP, Jharsuguda District, Odisha.

Uttam Galva Steels Q2: Loss at Rs 580.6 crore versus loss Rs 213.3 crore; revenue falls to Rs 109.7 crore versus Rs 884.89 crore (YoY).

Bharat Gears: In order to meet out the capital expenditure of upto Rs 60 crore, the company has lined up the source of funds through Rights issue of equity shares upto Rs 15 crore, term loan of Rs 35 crore from KKR India Financial Services Private Limited for which sanction letter has been obtained and remaining Rs 10 crore from the internal accruals.

ITI Limited: ITI received purchase order for executing the RajNet project from RajCOMP Info Services Ltd, a Government of Rajasthan Undertaking, for establishing approximately 40,000 outdoor Wi-Fi access points in Rajasthan with an order value of approximately Rs 334 crore on rate contract basis.

Indiabulls Integrated Services and SORIL Infra Resources: To segregate its upcoming financial services, insurance business from its other businesses and to have focused business operations by the company on life and general insurance, customer platform and other financial services business, and further to streamline its ownership structure by providing its shareholders direct ownership in SORIL Infra Resources (SORIL), the Reorganization Committee of the company has decided to recommend to the board the proposal for demerger, on a going concern basis, its non-financial business segment(s) undertakings to SORIL, subject to all applicable approvals.

Ganesh Films India: Company acquired the sole theatrical distribution rights for North India region from Lyca Productions for Tamil language movie 'Vada Chennai'.

Technvision Ventures: Solix Technologies, Inc announced a partnership with NTT DATA Services to provide comprehensive, intelligent, data-driven finance and data management solutions.

Metroglobal: Company settled its disputes with the purchaser, as a result whereof the company and the purchaser now have no claims against each other.

Bulk Deals

Indiabulls Ventures: Jasmine Capital Investments Pte Ltd bought 56,97,000 shares of the company at Rs 376.4 per share on the NSE.

JK Paper: Kotak Mahindra Asset Management sold 12,15,530 shares of the company at Rs 161.85 per share on the NSE.

Kritika Wires: VK Mercantile Private Limited purchased 2,64,000 shares of the company at Rs 33.85 per share on the NSE.

Kshitij Polyline: Sanghvi Pankit Jayesh bought 56,000 shares of the company at Rs 34.9 per share on the NSE.

Kwality: Letko Brosseau Emerging Markets Equity Fund sold 15,00,000 shares at Rs 12.71 per share and Sanjay Dhingra 15,74,166 shares at Rs 12.56 per share on the NSE.

Mercator: Reliance Financial sold 37,50,000 shares of the company at Rs 11.1 per share on the NSE.

NCL Industries: NCL Homes sold 2,46,896 shares of the company at Rs 130.07 per share on the NSE.

Sanco Industries: IFL Promoters sold 60,000 shares of the company at Rs 14.64 per share on the NSE.

Thyrocare Technologies: Company itself purchased 2,79,153 shares at Rs 669.83 per share on the NSE.

RSWM: Purvi Vanijya Niyojan bought 2,35,318 shares of the company at Rs 178.94 per share on the NSE and Raghav Commercial purchased 2,28,000 shares at Rs 179 per share on the BSE.

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Bhansali Engineering Polymers: Board meeting to be held on October 19 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Container Corporation of India: Board meeting to be held on October 30 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Maruti Suzuki India: Board meeting to be held on October 25 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

National Peroxide: Board meeting to be held on November 1 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Trent: Board meeting to be held on November 1 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

India Energy Exchange: Company's officials will be meeting analysts/investors on October 15.

L&T Finance Holdings: A meeting of the respective board of directors of the material subsidiaries of the company i.e. L&T Finance and L&T Infrastructure Finance Company will be held on October 24 to consider their unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 2018.

Karnataka Bank: Bank will conduct a conference call with investors/ analysts on October 12.

L&T Finance Holdings: Board meeting to be held on October 24 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

ION Exchange: Board meeting to be held on October 24 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Muthoot Capital Services: Board meeting to be held on October 18 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Eicher Motors: Company's officials will be meeting Columbia Threadneedle on October 11 and HSBC Global Asset Management on October 12.

Muthoot Capital Services: Board meeting to be held on October 17 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Tata Motors: Board meeting to be held on October 31 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Sundram Fasteners: Board meeting to be held on October 30 to consider unaudited results of the company for the quarter ended September 2018.

Cochin Shipyard: Company has rescheduled its board meeting to consider the proposal for buy back of the fully paid-up equity shares October 16.

Balaji Telefilms: Company's officials will be meeting Motilal Oswal MF on October 11.

Great Eastern Shipping: Company's officials will be meeting Vibrant Securities on October 11.

