Stocks in the news: TCS, Titan, Canara Bank, NHPC, Delta Corp, Hero Motocorp, Voltas, Meghmani

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on July 9: TCS, Excel Realty

Delta Corp Q1: Profit rises to Rs 42.48 crore versus Rs 41.41 crore; revenue falls to Rs 186.51 crore versus Rs 187.25 crore YoY.

Fortis Healthcare: Subsidiary Fortis Healthcare International Limited divested entire stake in The Medical and Surgical Centre Limited (MSCL) [renamed as C-Care (Mauritius) Ltd.].

Titan: April-June jewellery revenue grew by 13 percent YoY. Jewellery sales muted as high gold prices hit demand.

Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores: ICRA issued rating rationale, re-affirming ratings and revised the outlook on a long-term rating from Stable to Positive.

Canara Bank: Bank proposes to sell the equity shares of Webcon Consultancy (India) Ltd, unlisted company. Bank has floated RFQ (request for quotes), inviting quotation/bid for the purchase of the said equity shares from the bank.

Dr Reddy's Labs: Gets US FDA nod for Trientine Capsule, used to treat Wilson's disease

Glenmark Pharma: Gets US FDA nod for Ranolazine Tablet, used to treat heart related chest pain

Prime Industries: Company approved sub-division of each equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into equity shares of the face value of Rs 5 each fully paid up, subject to the approval of shareholders.

BHEL: Nalin Shinghal has assumed charge of the post of Chairman & Managing Director for a period of five years.

HCL Technologies: Company said and NLC Insurance Companies is now in production with Guidewire InsurancePlatform, integrated with the SmartCOMM document management system.

Master Trust: Company approved sub-Division of each equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each fully paid up into equity shares of the face value of Rs 5 each fully paid up, subject to the approval of shareholders.

NHPC: Unit 1 & 3 of Baira Suil Power Station has started electricity generation w.e.f. July 6 and July 7 respectively.

Voltas: Company announced its partnership with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) to manufacture and sell 5-star rated inverter air conditioners.

Meghmani Organics: Subsidiary Meghmani Finechem has commenced commercial production of chlormethane (CMS).

Hero Motocorp: Company increased prices of two-wheelers by 1 percent.

Reliance Industries: Company partners with Turkey’s Kivanç Tekstil to manufacture and market eco-friendly textile

Bulk deals

(For more bulk deals, click here)