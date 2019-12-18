Stocks in the news: TCS, Jaypee Infratech, PC Jeweller, Goodyear India, Bombay Burmah

Jaypee Infratech | NBCC | PC Jeweller | Goodyear India and Bombay Burmah are stocks which are in the news today.
Allahabad Bank: CRISIL assigned AA-/Rating Watch With Negative implications to Tier-II bonds worth Rs 1,500 crore.
Prestige Estates: Board to consider raising funds via preferential issue of shares on December 20.
Zee Entertainment: Brickwork revised rating on 6% cumulative redeemable preference shares to AA from AA+.
Jaypee Infratech: NBCC's resolution plan for Jaypee Infratech cleared by Committee of Creditors.
TCS: Company received order from US-based Petco for merchandising platform.
PC Jeweller: Promoter Padam Chand Gupta violated insider trading rules
HFCL: Company completed acquisition of balance 50.10 percent of equity shares in DragonWave HFCL India.
Goodyear India: Company will close manufacturing operations plant at Ballabgar, Haryana from December 21-30.
NMDC: Company gets 20-year extension for four iron ore mines
Piramal Enterprises: Rockefeller Foundation and Piramal join hands to improve health in India's tribal districts
L&T Finance: Company raises Rs 1,503 cr in early closure of public issue of bonds
Ajanta Pharma: Company gets US FDA nod for hypertension drug, Captopril Tablet (12.5-100 Mg)
Bank of Baroda: FY19 gross & net NPA divergence at Rs 5,250 crore each. FY19 divergence in provisions at Rs 4,090 crore.
Alembic Pharma: Company gets tentative US FDA nod for antipsychotic drug, asenapine tablet
