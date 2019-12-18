Stocks in the news: TCS, Jaypee Infratech, PC Jeweller, Goodyear India, Bombay Burmah

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Allahabad Bank: CRISIL assigned AA-/Rating Watch With Negative implications to Tier-II bonds worth Rs 1,500 crore.

Prestige Estates: Board to consider raising funds via preferential issue of shares on December 20.

Zee Entertainment: Brickwork revised rating on 6% cumulative redeemable preference shares to AA from AA+.

Jaypee Infratech: NBCC's resolution plan for Jaypee Infratech cleared by Committee of Creditors.

TCS: Company received order from US-based Petco for merchandising platform.

PC Jeweller: Promoter Padam Chand Gupta violated insider trading rules

HFCL: Company completed acquisition of balance 50.10 percent of equity shares in DragonWave HFCL India.

Goodyear India: Company will close manufacturing operations plant at Ballabgar, Haryana from December 21-30.

NMDC: Company gets 20-year extension for four iron ore mines

Piramal Enterprises: Rockefeller Foundation and Piramal join hands to improve health in India's tribal districts

L&T Finance: Company raises Rs 1,503 cr in early closure of public issue of bonds

Ajanta Pharma: Company gets US FDA nod for hypertension drug, Captopril Tablet (12.5-100 Mg)

Bank of Baroda: FY19 gross & net NPA divergence at Rs 5,250 crore each. FY19 divergence in provisions at Rs 4,090 crore.

Alembic Pharma: Company gets tentative US FDA nod for antipsychotic drug, asenapine tablet

Bulk deals

