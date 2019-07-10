Stocks in the news: TCS, InterGlobe, NLC India, BHEL, Manpasand Beverages, Autoline

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on July 10: GTPL Hathway, Himachal Futuristic Communications

TCS Q1: Profit grows 0.1 percent to Rs 8,131 crore versus Rs 8,126 crore, revenue increases 0.4 percent to Rs 38,172 crore versus Rs 38,010 crore; dollar revenue rises 1.6 percent to $5,485 million versus $5,397 million QoQ.

Manpasand Beverages: Mehra Goel & Co resigned as statutory auditors due to probe into company by GST authorities.

KRBL: ICRA revised rating on company's banking limits on long term scale to AA- from AA (Stable).

InterGlobe Aviation: Rakesh Gangwal (one of the promoters of company with total holding of 23.1 percent) wrote letter to SEBI seeking its intervention on his alleged grievances. SEBI asked company to gives its response to Rakesh Gangwal's letter by July 19.

SBI: Bank has reduced its MCLR by 5 bps across all tenors with 1 year MCLR coming down from 8.45 percent per annum to 8.40 percent.

Anik Industries: CARE revised rating on company's long term bank facilities to C (issuer not cooperating) from B+/Stable (issuer not cooperating), on account of deterioration in its liquidity due to cash loss reported in FY19 and almost full utilisation of working capital limits.

Garware Synthetics: Ramesh Chandorkar resigned as director of the company.

Nava Bharat Ventures: CRISIL has reaffirmed credit ratings for bank loan facilities of the company at A with stable outlook.

BHEL: An agreement has been signed between company and Container Corporation of India to form Joint Working Group to establish rail based logistics terminal at Haridwar.

Autoline Industries: As per the revised Eligibility Certificate the Government of Maharashtra has approved additional IPS claim of Rs 44.61 crore and out of said approved amount, the company has received an amount of Rs 14.50 crore on July 8, 2019 and with this amount the company has received total of Rs 35.12 crores in three tranches. The remaining amount is expected shortly.

NLC India: Pursuant to confirmation received from TANGEDCO, 63 MW capacity out of the 100 MW Solar PV power plant at Therkkupatti and Subbiahpuram Village, Tamilnadu, out of 709 MW solar power projects awarded by TANGEDCO has been successfully commissioned.

IndusInd Bank: Haribhakti & Co appointed as auditor for FY20

Bharti Airtel: Airtel Africa lists 3.76 billion shares on Nigeria’s stock market at 363 Naira each

Bulk deals