Stocks in the news: TCS, Infosys, Jet Airways, Prabhat Dairy, Lumax Auto, Sterlite Tech

Results on April 12: TCS, Infosys, Alpha Hi-Tech Fuel, Ashika Credit Capital, Gangotri Textiles, GTPL Hathway, Integrated Capital Services, Infomedia Press, Minal Industries, Mold-Tek Technologies, Tinplate Company of India

Cipla launches Niveoli, India’s first extrafine ICS-LABA combination HFA inhale

Lumax Auto signed a joint venture agreement with Jopp Holding JmbH, Germany for manufacturing and sale of the automotive components

IDBI Bank: Bank reduced MCLR by 5-10 bps across various tenors w.e.f April 12.

Narayana Hrudayalaya has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary company Narayana Health North America LLC in the State of Delaware, United States of America

Future Retail: Acuite Ratings & Research Limited has reaffirmed its rating on company's commercial paper at A1+.

Nitesh Estates approved the appointment of Rakesh Singh as chief executive officer of the company w.e.f. April 10,2019

AGC Networks Pte, wholly-owned subsidiary of AGC Network & AGC Networks Inc., wholly-owned Subsidiary of AGC Singapore, have jointly entered into a stock purchase agreement with COPC Holdings Inc. and Global Quality Assurance in USA to acquire 100% stake in the COPC Holdings for a purchase consideration of USD 5,500,000

ICICI Pru Life Insurance reduced stake in Coromandel International by 2.03 percent

Pasupati Acrylon has successfully commenced commercial production of second Line of cast Polypropylene Film (CPP) w.e.f. 26.03.2019

Prabhat Dairy: Company completed sale of its shareholding in wholly owned step down subsidiary, Sunfresh Agro Industries Private Limited (SAIPL) to Tirumala Milk Products Private Limited.

Jet Airways - additional ten aircraft have been grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors

Jet Airways: Etihad Airways submits expression of interest to acquire substantial stake (up to 49 percent) in company - CNBC-TV18 sources. Etihad Airways currently holds 24 percent stake in Jet Airways.

DHFL - Brickwork revised rating on secured NCD worth Rs 29,000 crore to BWR AA- from BWR AA

Arvind SmartSpaces - Indian Ratings and Research (IRA) has assigned rating of IND A1 to short-term loan of Rs 100 crore

Future Consumer - CARE reaffirmed CARE A1 rating to the company's commercial papers worth Rs 100 crore

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Manappuram Finance: Company's officials will meet BOB Capital Markets on April 12.

Sterlite Technologies: Board to consider raising funds by issue of NCDs on private placement basis, March quarter earnings on April 23.

IDBI Bank: Board to consider issuing ESOPs to employees on April 16.

: Company's officials will meet Oldbridge Capital on April 12.