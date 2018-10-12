Stocks in the news: TCS, GM Breweries, HUL, Bank of Baroda, OnMobile Global, PNC Infratech

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Results today: Hindustan Unilever, 3i Infotech, Karnataka Bank, Tata Sponge Iron, Quintegra Solutions

TCS Q2: Net profit rises 7.6 percent to Rs 7,901 crore versus Rs 7,340 crore, rupee revenue increased 7.6 percent to Rs 36,854 crore versus Rs 34,261 crore; dollar revenue up 3.2 percent to $5,215 million versus $5,051 million (QoQ).

GM Breweries Q2: Profit rises to Rs 19.42 crore versus Rs 15.73 crore; revenue increases to Rs 413.59 crore versus Rs 384.82 crore (YoY).

Bank of Baroda: Company has extended the term of office of P S Jayakumar as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a further period of one year.

Sambhaav Media: Company commenced FM radio channel under the brand name "Top FM" at Godhra (93.1).

Wipro launches innovation and talent hub in Reading, UK

OnMobile Global: Subsidiary OnMobile Europe BV entered into an agreement for acquisition of 100 percent shares of Appland AB.

PNC Infratech: Company announced declaration of appointed date for two contiguous EPC packages (Rs 1,566 crore and 954 crore) of Lucknow - Ghazipur six lane access controlled Purvanchal Expressway Project in Uttar Pradesh on EPC basis. The Company has received a communication from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) to this

Bharat Forge inaugurates 'Industry 4.0 Centre of Excellence' in partnership with PTC

Avenue Supermarts: Company has issued commercial paper of Rs 65 crore.

Sundaram-Clayton: Company inaugurated new foundry in Chennai, wherein it invested over Rs 150 crore to significantly expand capacity.

Bank sets up target for purchase of good quality portfolio of assets from NBFCS,Bank had initially planned for a gwroth of Rs 15,000 crore through portfolio purchase

There may be an opportunity to buy additional portfolio in the range of Rs 20,000 to Rs.30,000 crore

Bank of India raises MCLR rates by 0.05 percent on two tenures

Yes Bank hires headhunter Korn Ferry to assist search panel for new CEO

IL&FS' new board to meet for 2nd time on Friday

Govt hikes import duty on select communication items to 20 percent

Arrow Textiles: Company resigned Chand Arora from the post of Managing Director.

Karnataka Bank opens 819th branch at Hyderabad

Corporation Bank allots 86.9cr shares to govt on preferential basis

Thangamayil Jewellery opens 33rd branch at Batlagundu, Tamilnadu

Bulk Deals

Silgo Retail: Overskud Multi Asset Management bought 1,14,000 shares of the company at Rs 36.25 per share and 1,32,000 shares at Rs 36.42 per share whereas Usha Shreya Trust sold 1,35,000 shares at Rs 36.42 per share on the NSE.

Vinny Overseas: Harishkumar Jitmal Bhansali purchased 2,04,000 shares of the company at Rs 41.58 per share, Mohinidevi Mahendrakumar Bhansali 69,000 shares at Rs 41 per share and Sunitadevi Harishkumar Bhansali 1,35,000 shares at Rs 41.42 per share on the NSE.

Kshitij Polyline: Sanghvi Hardik Jayesh bought 68,000 shares of the company at Rs 34.89 per share on the NSE.

(For more bulk deals, click here)

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

Shriram City Union Finance: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 25 to consider unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Indo Tech Transformers: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 31 to consider unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Shanthi Gears: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 26 to consider unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2018.

MCX: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 23 to consider unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Rallis India: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 23 to consider unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2018.

CreditAccess Grameen: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 30 to consider unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Karur Vysya Bank: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 30 to consider unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Astra Microwave Products: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 30 to consider unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Canara Bank: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 31 to consider unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Fiberweb (India): Board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 22 to consider unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2018.

63 Moons Technologies: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on October 25 to consider unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Godrej Properties: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on November 1 to consider unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Sundaram Finance: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on November 1 to consider unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Marico: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on November 1 to consider unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2018.

VRL Logistics: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on November 3 to consider unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Shree Cement: Board meeting is scheduled to be held on November 12 to consider unaudited financial results for the second quarter and half year ended September 2018.

Mahanagar Gas: Company's officials will be meeting Lazard Asset Management (P) USA on October 15.

Finolex Industries: Company's officials will be meeting investors/analysts on October 12.

: Company's officials will be meeting Centrum Broking on October 12.