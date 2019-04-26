Stocks in the news: Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Biocon, Rallis India, Cyient, MCX, Yes Bank

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on April 26: Hero MotoCorp, Yes Bank, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Adarsh Plant Protect, Atul, Carborundum Universal, Classic Electricals, Deltron, DIC India, Foseco India, Hindustan Appliances, Indian Energy Exchange, Lloyds Steels Industries, Piramal Enterprises, Shikhar Leasing & Trading, Sujana Universal Industries, Supreme Petrochem

Axis Bank Q4: Profit at Rs 1,505.1 crore against loss of Rs 2,188.7 crore, net interest income rises 20.6 percent to Rs 5,705.6 crore versus Rs 4,730.5 crore YoY. Gross NPA falls at 5.26 percent versus 5.75 percent and net NPA at 2.06 percent versus 2.36 percent QoQ.

MCX Q4: Profit rises 78.6 percent at Rs 61 crore versus Rs 34 crore, revenue climbs 11.9 percent to Rs 79 crore versus Rs 71 crore YoY.

Cyient Q4: Profit jumps 90.3 percent to Rs 176 crore versus Rs 92.5 crore, revenue falls 2.1 percent to Rs 1,163 crore versus Rs 1,187 crore QoQ.

Rallis India Q4: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 1.52 crore versus Rs 19.78 crore; revenue dips to Rs 339.7 crore versus Rs 371 crore YoY.

Biocon Q4: Consolidated profit jumps to Rs 213.7 crore versus Rs 130.4 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,528.8 crore versus Rs 1,169.5 crore YoY.

Board approved recommended issue of bonus shares by capitalisation of free reserves in the ratio of 1:1.

Tata Steel Q4: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 2,431 crore versus Rs 10,153 crore YoY but increases from Rs 2,334 crore QoQ; revenue jumps to Rs 42,424 crore versus Rs 33,705 crore YoY.

Board approved composite scheme of amalgamation of Bamnipal Steel and Tata Steel BSL into and with Tata Steel.

Apcotex Industries approved sub-division of shares and recommended payment of annual dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share

Oriental Hotels approved issue of non-Convertible debentures or other debt securities on a private placement basis for raising funds during the financial year 2019 - 2020

HCL Technologies expands US operations with new cybersecurity center

Nestle India board declared interim dividend of Rs 23 per share for financial year 2019

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Subsidiary to sell 19.7 percent stake in Matrix Business.

Bank Of Baroda: Board approved raising Rs 5,040 crore via share issue to government.

CES approved to acquire further 30% stake in one of subsidiary CES Global IT Solutions

Quick Heal submitted draft letter of offer pertaining to proposed buyback of equity shares

IRB InvIT Fund to consider declaring fourth distribution for the financial year 2019 on May 2

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

United Spirits: Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019 conference call to be held on May 30.

Speciality Restaurants: Company's officials will meet Sanjay Agarwal Securities on April 26.

Majesco: Company to announce three-year strategic plan at May 8th Investor Day at Nasdaq.

Hindustan Zinc: Company will announce March quarter earnings on May 2.

Laurus Labs: Company will announce March quarter earnings on May 2.

Mahindra Logistics: Earnings conference call is scheduled to be held on May 8 with several Analysts/ Institutional Investors/ Funds.

Bulk Deals on April 25