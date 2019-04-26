App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Apr 26, 2019 08:17 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Biocon, Rallis India, Cyient, MCX, Yes Bank

Biocon | Rallis India | Cyient | MCX | Yes Bank | Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Steel are stocks which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results on April 26: Hero MotoCorp, Yes Bank, HDFC Asset Management Company, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Adarsh Plant Protect, Atul, Carborundum Universal, Classic Electricals, Deltron, DIC India, Foseco India, Hindustan Appliances, Indian Energy Exchange, Lloyds Steels Industries, Piramal Enterprises, Shikhar Leasing & Trading, Sujana Universal Industries, Supreme Petrochem

Axis Bank Q4: Profit at Rs 1,505.1 crore against loss of Rs 2,188.7 crore, net interest income rises 20.6 percent to Rs 5,705.6 crore versus Rs 4,730.5 crore YoY. Gross NPA falls at 5.26 percent versus 5.75 percent and net NPA at 2.06 percent versus 2.36 percent QoQ.

MCX Q4: Profit rises 78.6 percent at Rs 61 crore versus Rs 34 crore, revenue climbs 11.9 percent to Rs 79 crore versus Rs 71 crore YoY.

related news

Cyient Q4: Profit jumps 90.3 percent to Rs 176 crore versus Rs 92.5 crore, revenue falls 2.1 percent to Rs 1,163 crore versus Rs 1,187 crore QoQ.

Rallis India Q4: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 1.52 crore versus Rs 19.78 crore; revenue dips to Rs 339.7 crore versus Rs 371 crore YoY.

Biocon Q4: Consolidated profit jumps to Rs 213.7 crore versus Rs 130.4 crore; revenue rises to Rs 1,528.8 crore versus Rs 1,169.5 crore YoY.

Board approved recommended issue of bonus shares by capitalisation of free reserves in the ratio of 1:1.

Tata Steel Q4: Consolidated profit falls to Rs 2,431 crore versus Rs 10,153 crore YoY but increases from Rs 2,334 crore QoQ; revenue jumps to Rs 42,424 crore versus Rs 33,705 crore YoY.

Board approved composite scheme of amalgamation of Bamnipal Steel and Tata Steel BSL into and with Tata Steel.

Apcotex Industries approved sub-division of shares and recommended payment of annual dividend of Rs 7.50 per equity share

Oriental Hotels approved issue of non-Convertible debentures or other debt securities on a private placement basis for raising funds during the financial year 2019 - 2020

HCL Technologies expands US operations with new cybersecurity center

Nestle India board declared interim dividend of Rs 23 per share for financial year 2019

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Subsidiary to sell 19.7 percent stake in Matrix Business.

Bank Of Baroda: Board approved raising Rs 5,040 crore via share issue to government.

CES approved to acquire further 30% stake in one of subsidiary CES Global IT Solutions

Quick Heal submitted draft letter of offer pertaining to proposed buyback of equity shares

IRB InvIT Fund to consider declaring fourth distribution for the financial year 2019 on May 2

Analyst or Board Meet/Briefings

United Spirits: Audited Financial Results for the quarter and Year ended March 31, 2019 conference call to be held on May 30.

Speciality Restaurants: Company's officials will meet Sanjay Agarwal Securities on April 26.

Majesco: Company to announce three-year strategic plan at May 8th Investor Day at Nasdaq.

Hindustan Zinc: Company will announce March quarter earnings on May 2.

Laurus Labs: Company will announce March quarter earnings on May 2.

Mahindra Logistics: Earnings conference call is scheduled to be held on May 8 with several Analysts/ Institutional Investors/ Funds.

Bulk Deals on April 25

Image1325042019

(For more bulk deals, Click Here)
First Published on Apr 26, 2019 07:44 am

tags #Stocks in News

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame Fan Review: Killing Thanos is hard work, make sure to ...

Arjun Kapoor on wedding rumours with Malaika Arora: I am in no hurry t ...

IPL 2019 Highlights, KKR vs RR: Karthik's 97 goes in vain as Rajasthan ...

Ankita Lokhande's kissing video with Vicky Jain has made fans go nuts

Ed Sheeran finds a fan in Justin Bieber amidst collaboration reports

Randeep Hooda to play a cop in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next production ...

Meghan Markle to avoid visit of 'divisive' Donald Trump due to royal b ...

Sajid Khan refutes rumours of working with John Abraham; here's why

Britney Spears sheds weight due to stress as she's released from rehab

Air Canada Says its 737 MAX Jets Grounded Until At Least August 1

Pilot Rescued from Plane After it Crash-lands Atop Idaho Tree

'Prosperity Without Security Holds Little Value': PM Modi Invokes Lank ...

News18 Daybreak | PM Modi to File Nomination From Varanasi Today and O ...

PM Modi to File Nomination for Varanasi Today, NDA Leaders To Be Prese ...

Thousands Line Streets as PM Modi Holds Mega Rally in Varanasi Day Bef ...

In Varanasi, Women from Musahar Community Will Vote for Modi But Have ...

Avengers Endgame Leaked Online by Tamilrockers: Report

Red Alert for Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Fani May Land on April 30

Narendra Modi to file nomination from Varanasi today

Full statehood main theme of AAP manifesto

Varanasi Lok Sabha seat: No Modi versus Priyanka contest on cards; Con ...

Justice Indu Malhotra replaces N V Ramana on Supreme Court panel probi ...

SpiceJet denies charges of humiliation of Jet Airways pilots at job in ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty likely to remain flat following g ...

Top brokerage calls for April 26: Credit Suisse maintains 'outperform' ...

Asia shares subdued, dollar pins hopes on US GDP

Oil prices ease on expectation that OPEC will raise output

Sri Lanka blasts: Island nation's Parliament meets over new Emergency ...

Opposition's ire at Narendra Modi's 'interview' by Akshay Kumar is the ...

Lok Sabha polls: Patriarchy shrouds women's vote in Bundelkhand as men ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Does 'Jenny's Song' reinforce Daenerys' visi ...

Jet pilots accuse SpiceJet official of humiliating them at job intervi ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: India's 4x400m relay teams' showin ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Romi Konkani: The story of a Goan script, born out of Portuguese influ ...

Here's how the new Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 compare against the com ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.