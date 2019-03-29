Stocks in the news: Tata Power, Tata Metaliks, Sheela Foam, Lupin, Adani Ports, Wabco India

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Listing: MSTC to list on exchanges

IPO: Rail Vikas Nigam IPO opens today.

NRB Industrial Bearings: Board approved the allotment of 17,50,000 cumulative, redeemable, non-convertible preference shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 1.75 crore of the company on private placement basis to Devesh Singh Sahney, Chairman, Managing Director and Promoter of the company.

Britannia Industries will replace Hindustan Petroleum Corporation in the Nifty50

PFC acquired govt stake in REC and became the holding company and also a promoter of REC

TCPL Packaging: Commercial production of company's new unit situated in Kundaim, Goa has commenced.

Andhra Bank approved the issuance of 114,56,72,061 equity shares to Government of India on preferential allotment basis at Rs 28.42 per equity share

Bharat Financial Inclusion: Company assigned a pool of receivables of an aggregate value of Rs 837.40 crore to one of the largest private sector banks on a Direct Assignment basis. With this transaction, the company has completed Direct Assignment transactions worth Rs 9,032.47 crore in FY19.

Indian Overseas Bank allotted 269 crore shares to Govt of India at Rs 14.12 per share

Kotak Mahindra Bank approves allotment of NCD worth Rs 150 crore

Lupin: Company launches Fluocinonide Ointment USP in the US. The drug is indicated for the relief of the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroidresponsive dermatoses.

Sheela Foam: SBI MF buys 3.63 percent stake in the company on March 27.

Indiabulls Integrated Services: IRDA approves R1/first level approval for Indiabulls Integrated General Insurance business - CNBC-TV18 Sources.

Adani Enterprises: Adani Defence Systems and Technologies Limited - a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has incorporated a company namely Adani Rave Gears India Limited.

HT Media: NCLT approved a Scheme of Arrangement between the company and Digicontent Limited and their respective shareholders.

Wipro: Company and IIT Kharagpur partner for advanced research in 5G and AI.

Abhishek Finlease: Company appointed Mahendra M Shah as Chief Flnancial Officer.

Apcotex Industries: Board appointed Suraj Badale as the Chief Financial Officer.

Lincoln Pharmaceuticals: Board appointed Darshit Ashvinkumar Shah as a Chief Financial Officer.

Adhunik Industries: Board approved appointment of Ajay Bhuwania as Chief Financial Officer.

Jet Airways: Repayment of the external commercial borrowing, availed by the company for working capital purposes, falling due on March 28, has been delayed owing to temporary liquidity constraints and the company has engaged with the lender in relation to the same.

Tata Metaliks: Tata Steel acquired 27,97,000 equity shares, aggregating to Rs 1,79,56,74,000, and 34,92,500 convertible warrants, aggregating to Rs 2,24,21,85,000 of company on preferential basis. Tata Steel holding in company stands increased from 50.09 percent to 55.06 percent.

Federal Bank: Bank has entered into a partnership with Ripple Inc, a blockchain supported global remittance company, for cross border remittance through its network.

Adani Ports: Subsidiary Adani Logistics approved the proposal for acquisition upto 100 percent equity shares of Innovative 828 Logistics Solutions Pvt. Ltd. out of which 97.03 percent of shares will be acquired upon closing from True North and its affiliates and balance shares consisting upto 2.97 percent held by other shareholders within 60 days of the closing.

Tata Power: Company signed the Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport Undertaking, for 676.69 MW of power supplied from its Trombay Thermal and hydro plants, for a period of five years.

HUDCO: Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs accorded its approval for extension of tenure of M Ravi Kanth, as Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), HUDCO for a period of six months, or until further orders, whichever is earlier.

IL&FS Transportation Networks: Delhi High Court had dismissed the petition filed by NHAI and has affirmed the arbitral award passed in favour of Pune Sholapur Road Development Company Limited (PSRDCL), a subsidiary of company.

Apunka Invest Commercial: Company invested Rs 99,84,000 in Panorama Studios Private Limited, increasing shareholding in same to 53.73 percent.

Wabco India: WABCO Holdings Inc. entered into a definitive merger agreement with ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Visagar Polytex: Board approved resignation tendered by Sagar Tilokchand Kothari from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company.

HIL Limited: Parador (Shanghai) Flooring Trading Co., Ltd, China [JV of Parador GmbH, Germany (step down subsidiary of HIL International GmbH, Germany)] has opened its first showroom in Shanghai.

DB Corp: Stitex Global Limited, one of the promoter group companies of DB Corp, amalgamated with DB Consolidated Private Limited (another promoter group company.

Trent: Board passed an enabling resolution for raising of funds through issue of Commercial Paper upto an amount not exceeding Rs 100 crore, in one or more tranches.

Gateway Distriparks: Company allotted 5,500 rated, listed, secured, redeemable non-convertible debentures having face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, with coupon rate of 11.25% - 11.50%, for cash aggregating Rs 550 crore, to identified investors on private placement basis.

Eicher Motors: Company's officials will meet Banyan Tree Advisors Pvt Ltd on March 29.

Manappuram Finance: Company's officials will meet Fidelity Management & Research on March 29.

Garware Polyester: Board meeting is scheduled on April 5 to consider the appointment of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company: Board meeting is scheduled on April 18 to consider the Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ending on March 31, 2019 and to consider recommendation of dividend, if any, for the financial year ending on March 31, 2019.

Kolte-Patil Developers: Board meeting will be held on March 31 to consider declaration of interim dividend for the financial year 2018-19.

: Board meeting is scheduled on April 2 to consider issue equity shares/other convertible securities on preferential basis.