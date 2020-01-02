App
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 09:42 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, MOIL, Prakash Industries, Lemon Tree, Muthoot Capital, JBM Auto

Abans Enterprises | Muthoot Capital Services | JBM Auto | Tata Motors and Prakash Industries are stocks which are in the news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Tata Motors: December sales dropped 13.8 percent to 46,903 vehicles against 54,439 units during December 2018.

Eicher Motors: VECV December sales dipped 19.1 percent to 5,042 units against 6,236 units during December 2018.

MOIL has fixed/revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products, effective from 01.01.2020

Lemon Tree Hotels signed a license agreement for a 40 room upcoming Hotel at Rajpur Road, Dehradun under the brand ‘Keys Prima’.

JBM Auto: The merger of JBM Auto System and JBM MA Automotive with the company is effective on January 1.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: CARE reaffirmed ratings of the unsecured, non-convertible, redeemable bonds issued by the bank.

Clariant Chemicals has concluded the sale of its Additives Business to Clariant India, a related party, on a going concern basis

Prakash Industries: Company secured allocation of long-term coal linkages of 1.69 lakh MT per annum for the next 5 years for its 5th sponge iron kiln.

Abans Enterprises: Company completed the acquisition of 100 percent equity stake in LifeSurge BioSciences for consideration in cash.

Apollo Hospitals gets approval for Apollo Munich deal from CCI, RBI & IRDA

Bajaj Steel Industries: CRISIL reaffirmed long-term rating on company's bank loan facilities at BBB, but revised outlook to positive from stable.

Muthoot Capital Services: Company completed a securitization transaction of Rs 145.37 crore on December 31.

Bulk deals

Image9112020

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 07:51 am

