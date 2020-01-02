Stocks in the news: Tata Motors, MOIL, Prakash Industries, Lemon Tree, Muthoot Capital, JBM Auto

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Tata Motors: December sales dropped 13.8 percent to 46,903 vehicles against 54,439 units during December 2018.

Eicher Motors: VECV December sales dipped 19.1 percent to 5,042 units against 6,236 units during December 2018.

MOIL has fixed/revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products, effective from 01.01.2020

Coal India's December 2019 coal production was up 7.2 percent and offtake was up 1.9 percent, YoY

Apollo Pipes registers healthy volume growth of 16% in Q3 FY20

Lemon Tree Hotels signed a license agreement for a 40 room upcoming Hotel at Rajpur Road, Dehradun under the brand ‘Keys Prima’.

JBM Auto: The merger of JBM Auto System and JBM MA Automotive with the company is effective on January 1.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: CARE reaffirmed ratings of the unsecured, non-convertible, redeemable bonds issued by the bank.

Clariant Chemicals has concluded the sale of its Additives Business to Clariant India, a related party, on a going concern basis

Prakash Industries: Company secured allocation of long-term coal linkages of 1.69 lakh MT per annum for the next 5 years for its 5th sponge iron kiln.

Abans Enterprises: Company completed the acquisition of 100 percent equity stake in LifeSurge BioSciences for consideration in cash.

Apollo Hospitals gets approval for Apollo Munich deal from CCI, RBI & IRDA

Bajaj Steel Industries: CRISIL reaffirmed long-term rating on company's bank loan facilities at BBB, but revised outlook to positive from stable.

Muthoot Capital Services: Company completed a securitization transaction of Rs 145.37 crore on December 31.

