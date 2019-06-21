Stocks in the news: Jet Airways, Tata Motors, NTPC, GAIL, Bombay Dyeing, Welspun Corp

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

NTPC: Company wins 160 MW solar capacities in Solar Energy Corporation Of India's (SECI) Rajasthan Tranche-II, 750MW tender.

APL Apollo Tubes: Crisil reaffirmed its rating on company's long term fund based limits at AA-/Stable and short term at A1+.

Vadilal Industries: Jignesh Shah & Malay Mahadevia Independent Directors of the company tendered their resignation.

AU Small Finance Bank: Board approved to augment the capital by issue of Basel II compliant, Rated, Unlisted,Tier II, unsecured non-convertible redeemable debentures, being classified as subordinated debt in one or more tranches upto Rs 500 crore.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing: Vishnu Sundararajan Peruvemba, Chief Financial Officer, has given a notice of resignation from the services of the company.

Wipro: Company launched Pivotal Software Center of Excellence in Dallas, Texas.

GAIL India: Company has fixed July 10 as record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1.

Surana Telecom: Sandeep Jain resigned as Independent Director on the company.

Welspun Corp - the commercial production of pipes has successfully commenced at its spiral pipe plant in Jamunia (near Bhopal) in Madhya Pradesh. This plant has a capacity of around 175 KMT p.a

Mcleod Russel's board meeting on June 29 to consider and approve the audited financial results of the company for the Year ended March 31, 2019

Maruti Suzuki - Dzire is now compliant with "AIS-145 Safety Norms" (both Petrol and Diesel). Dzire Petrol is also now BS-VI compliant.

Balaji Telefilms completed the sale of theatrical distribution rights for its upcoming slate of four exciting movies

Andhra Bank's board meeting on June 25 to consider and approve Capital Raising Plan for the FY 2019-20

Eveready Industries: Lenders invoked 1.9 percent promoter pledged stake June 11.

Tata Motors: Moody's cuts senior unsecured instruments rating to Ba3 from Ba2 with outlook negative. Moody’s downgrades JLR’s ratings to B- with outlook negative.

Mindtree: Mindtree appoints L&T's MD & CEO as Non-executive Director; JD Patil, Shankar Raman as Non-executive Directors, and MR Prasanna as Independent Director.

Kewal Kiran: Company declared a first interim dividend of Rs 11 per share on 1,23,25,037 equity shares of Rs 10 each for FY20.

Jet Airways: SBI's insolvency plea against company admitted in National Company Law Tribunal. NCLT tells Interim resolution professional (IRP) to submit fortnightly progress reports on Jet Airways case.

Out of F&O Ban: DHFL, Jet Airways and PC Jeweller

