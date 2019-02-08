Stocks in the news: Tata Motors | Fortis Health | Jet Airways | Aurobindo Pharma | Varun Beverages | BPCL | Tata Steel

Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Results on Friday: BPCL, Tata Steel, M&M, Sun TV Network, UCO Bank, Alkem Laboratories, Allcargo Logistics, Inox Wind, Cochin Shipyard, Engineers India, HFCL, Sonata Software, Jk Lakshmi Cement, KRBL, Marksans Pharma, SJVN, VIP Industries

Jet Airways: Four aircrafts grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under lease agreements

Coffee Day Enterprises: The company reported a profit of Rs 64 crore.

Tata Motors: The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 26,961 crore.

Borosil Glass: The net profit has risen to Rs 14.7 crore.

Fortis Health approves appointment of Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as CEO

Khadim: Net profit fell 56 percent at Rs 3.9 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma: Q3 net profit at Rs 712 crore.

Varun Beverages: To Acquire PepsiCo's Franchise Rights In 3 States

Raymond: Company clarified on related party transactions undertaken in compliance with laws and on an arm’s length basis

Ceat: Commissioned commercial production of Truck Bus Radial Tyres at the expansion phase of Halol plant in Tamil Nadu with effect from February 7.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research: Company received demand order worth Rs 46.04 crore for payment of Service Tax, from Commissioner of GST and Central Excise (Mumbai).

Shriram EPC: Company received three orders worth Rs 291.6 crore from Jharkhand Government for construction in the water management sector.

HCG: Company said it will increase its stake from 50.1 percent to 100 percent in its arm BACC Health