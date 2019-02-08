App
Last Updated : Feb 08, 2019 08:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Stocks in the news: Tata Motors | Fortis Health | Jet Airways | Aurobindo Pharma | Varun Beverages | BPCL | Tata Steel

Coffee Day Enterprises | Tata Motors | Fortis Health | Khadim | Aurobindo Pharma | Varun Beverages | BPCL | Tata Steel are the stocks which are in news today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Here are the stocks which are in news today:

Results on Friday: BPCL, Tata Steel, M&M, Sun TV Network, UCO Bank, Alkem Laboratories, Allcargo Logistics, Inox Wind, Cochin Shipyard, Engineers India, HFCL, Sonata Software, Jk Lakshmi Cement, KRBL, Marksans Pharma, SJVN, VIP Industries

Jet Airways: Four aircrafts grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under lease agreements

Coffee Day Enterprises: The company reported a profit of Rs 64 crore.

Tata Motors: The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 26,961 crore.

Borosil Glass: The net profit has risen to Rs 14.7 crore.

Fortis Health approves appointment of Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as CEO

Khadim: Net profit fell 56 percent at Rs 3.9 crore.

Aurobindo Pharma: Q3 net profit at Rs 712 crore.

Varun Beverages: To Acquire PepsiCo's Franchise Rights In 3 States

Raymond: Company clarified on related party transactions undertaken in compliance with laws and on an arm’s length basis

Ceat: Commissioned commercial production of Truck Bus Radial Tyres at the expansion phase of Halol plant in Tamil Nadu with effect from February 7.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research: Company received demand order worth Rs 46.04 crore for payment of Service Tax, from Commissioner of GST and Central Excise (Mumbai).

Shriram EPC: Company received three orders worth Rs 291.6 crore from Jharkhand Government for construction in the water management sector.

HCG: Company said it will increase its stake from 50.1 percent to 100 percent in its arm BACC Health

Pricol: Its new plant in Tamil Nadu will not commence its operations due to change in business strategy of the company in line with customer expectations.
First Published on Feb 8, 2019 08:03 am

