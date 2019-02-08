Stocks in the news: Tata Motors | Fortis Health | Jet Airways | Aurobindo Pharma | Varun Beverages | BPCL | Tata Steel

Coffee Day Enterprises | Tata Motors | Fortis Health | Khadim | Aurobindo Pharma | Varun Beverages | BPCL | Tata Steel are the stocks which are in news today.
Here are the stocks which are in news today:
Results on Friday: BPCL, Tata Steel, M&M, Sun TV Network, UCO Bank, Alkem Laboratories, Allcargo Logistics, Inox Wind, Cochin Shipyard, Engineers India, HFCL, Sonata Software, Jk Lakshmi Cement, KRBL, Marksans Pharma, SJVN, VIP Industries
Jet Airways: Four aircrafts grounded due to non-payment of amounts outstanding to lessors under lease agreements
Coffee Day Enterprises: The company reported a profit of Rs 64 crore.
Tata Motors: The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 26,961 crore.
Borosil Glass: The net profit has risen to Rs 14.7 crore.
Fortis Health approves appointment of Ashutosh Raghuvanshi as CEO
Khadim: Net profit fell 56 percent at Rs 3.9 crore.
Aurobindo Pharma: Q3 net profit at Rs 712 crore.
Varun Beverages: To Acquire PepsiCo's Franchise Rights In 3 States
Raymond: Company clarified on related party transactions undertaken in compliance with laws and on an arm’s length basis
Ceat: Commissioned commercial production of Truck Bus Radial Tyres at the expansion phase of Halol plant in Tamil Nadu with effect from February 7.
Sun Pharma Advanced Research: Company received demand order worth Rs 46.04 crore for payment of Service Tax, from Commissioner of GST and Central Excise (Mumbai).
Shriram EPC: Company received three orders worth Rs 291.6 crore from Jharkhand Government for construction in the water management sector.
HCG: Company said it will increase its stake from 50.1 percent to 100 percent in its arm BACC HealthPricol: Its new plant in Tamil Nadu will not commence its operations due to change in business strategy of the company in line with customer expectations.